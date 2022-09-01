Figuring out how all the different moving pieces on a soccer field fit together is a lot like solving a Rubik’s cube or finishing a jigsaw puzzle.
Doing it at the Division 1 college level calls more for motoring through those solutions with an intensely short time limit.
Senior midfielder Sophia Woodland of Boxford has learned to embrace those speedy on-field decisions as she enters her senior season at Boston University. The Terriers are off to a solid 2-2 start, and she’s finding both comfort and confidence with the ball on her foot.
“We talk about it like solving a puzzle: fitting pieces together and finding gaps,” said Woodland, a multi-year All-State player at Masconomet who always had a sticky foot and a knack for controlling the middle of the field.
In her four-year career at BU, she’s found that she’s still able to dictate some terms of the game at midfield. But every player is talented enough to take the ball away, too, so those decisions and passes have to be crisper and quicker.
“That’s something I’ve definitely improved on,” said Woodland. “Being aware and having your head on a swivel to know what’s going on around you is so important. That way you can make those 1- and 2-touch passes and hit the pressure pockets.”
Foes on-field, friends off of it
Capable of playing both an attacking midfield position or doing the holding midfield job, Woodland was named Patriots League Midfielder of the Week after netting the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute of BU’s 2-1 win over Providence College last week. She alertly pounced on a loose rebound and cleaned it up to send her Terriers to a quality non-league victory.
Thus far, BU has topped local rivals Providence and UMass Lowell, with losses against Northeastern and nationally ranked Michigan. Up next is Yale, with the Battle of Comm. Ave against Boston College on tap this Sunday.
“It’s kind of crazy how many good teams there are in a 20-mile radius here. We can go down the street to Northeastern or BC or across the bridge to Harvard, and there’s such good competition,” said Woodland.
“It’s also super fun because with every one of those team you see old friends, girls you played with or against in high school of club. A lot of times those are your marks, so you’re head-to-head the whole game and then you can hug them afterwards.”
With more than 41 caps (appearances) in her college career and a dozen games started, Woodland has a lot of experience playing at the highest level. Though her sophomore year was cut short by the pandemic, she had a great season in ‘21 as the Terriers went 11-6-3, reached the Patriot League title game and nearly made the Division 1 NCAA playoffs.
“The group we’ve been with has a few years under our belt, and so much of our success is just being comfortable with who you’re next to,” Woodland said. “It’s really fluid for us. You can just feel a natural balance out there.”
Woodland has three goals in her career and can shoot from anywhere inside the box. She’s more naturally gifted when it comes to jump starting the attack: making the pass that leads to the pass that becomes an assist or a dangerous scoring chance.
“I love to facilitate and make those connecting passes. That’s one aspect of the game I’ve always enjoyed; our team has so many good attacking personalities,” she explained. “Most of my time in college I’ve been an 8 or a 10, more of an attacking position, but I’ll play a holding six as well. We have such a good group that I’ll do whatever the team needs.”
Title aspirations
With the NCAA giving all student-athletes the option to play a fifth year because COVID-19 wiped out so much of 2020, Woodland isn’t totally sure if this will be her last go on the field. A strong student, she’s on track to graduate in the spring with a degree in in accounting and a minor in psychology and already has a job offer.
“It feels like it all went by so fast,” Woodland said. “It’s really exciting just to be back playing and trying to carry the momentum from last year and a good spring into this fall season. We have a pretty clear lens of how we wanted August to go and how to carry that into Patriot League play.”
Head coach Casey Brown, who took over for the retired Nancy Feldman and is only the second-ever women’s soccer coach at BU, has the Terriers playing well. Boston University got six first-place votes in the Patriot League preseason poll, with Navy and Bucknell also looking like big-time challengers.
“It’s a big goal for us to win that championship,” Woodland said. “Personally, I’ve had such a great ride with the girls in my class that just being able to enjoy every moment I get to spent with them on and off the field is the biggest thing. Those are the moments you’ll always remember.”