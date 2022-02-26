The wait is over for the first statewide basketball tournament pairings, which were released Saturday.
In Division 1, the Beverly High boys drew the North Shore's top seed by checking in at No. 8 with a 20-2 record. The Panthers will host the winner of Tuesday's preliminary round game between No. 25 Framingham and No. 40 Haverhill Friday at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse at 6:30 p.m.
St. John's Prep is seeded No. 18 at 11-9 on the strength of its Catholic Conference schedule and will visit Westford Academy Friday at 6:30. Peabody went 13-7 and is seeded at No. 36 and faced former Greater Boston League foe Cambridge on the road Tuesday at 6:30. The Tanners are seeking their first tournament win since 2004.
In Division 2, Salem High (17-3 overall, 16-3 for MIAA purposes) is seeded at No. 10. The Witches open the playoffs Friday at 6:30 p.m. at home against the winner of the Medfield/Somerset Berkley play-in game happening Tuesday.
Marblehead (13-7) drew the No. 29 seed and faces Cape Ann League for Newburyport on Tuesday at home at 6:30 p.m. A win would send the Magicains to No. 4 Leominster on Friday. Masconomet (11-8) is seeded seeded at No. 39 and travels to Wakefield for a Tuesday night clash at 6:30 p.m. Should the Chieftains win they'd face No. 5 Pope Francis on Friday.
Division 3 sees the North Shore boast several of the top seeds. Besides St. Mary's Lynn being the runaway number one, Swampscott, which enters the postseason riding a 14-game win streak, is seeded No. 5. The Big Blue (16-4) will play Friday at home at 6:30 p.m. against either Pittsfield or Southeastern Regional.
Bishop Fenwick went 10-10 and drew the No. 10 seed. The Crusaders play host to either Belchertown or Quabbin on Friday night at home (6:30 p.m.). Elsewhere in D3, Essex Tech (11-9) is seeded No. 50 and travels to face Fairhaven Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
In Division 5, Salem Academy's 12-8 record earned the No. 16 seed. The Navigators play host to Greenfield Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Seven local girls basketball teams have qualified for postseason play, which begins Tuesday when Peabody hosts Lynn Classical in a Division 1 preliminary round game. The Tanners (17-3) are the 28th seed while Classical (16-4) is seeded 37th.
That same night in Division 2 preliminary round play, 40th seeded Marblehead (12-8) travels to 25th seed Masconomet (13-6) in an all-Northeastern Conference tilt. The Chieftains beat the Magicians, 37-24, in December.
"It would've been nice to draw someone away from the area," said Peabody head coach Stan McKeen, whose team went undefeated in NEC play. "Tom (Sawyer, Classical's head coach) does a nice job with his team and it should be a good game."
Seeded 40th in the Division 5 draw, Salem Academy Charter School (12-8) will be at No. 25 Mount Greylock (5-14) on Tuesday night.
Bishop Fenwick (15-6) is ranked No. 6 in Division 3 and drew a bye before hosting the winner of Triton-Worcester Tech on Friday. Also in Division 3, 33rd ranked Essex Tech (14-6) travels to 5-15 Arlington Catholic, the No. 32 power ranked team, Tuesday in a prelim.
In Division 4, 12th ranked Hamilton-Wenham (15-5) has a bye before entertaining No. 21 Winthrop (16-6) Wednesday. Head coach Mark Cole said he's trying to get film on Winthrop for scouting purposes.
"I'll reach out to some old friends of mine in the NEC for some input as well," said Cole. "This past week we scrimmaged our JV boys team and Lynn Classical, which helped."