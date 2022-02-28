Eight boys hockey teams and four girls hockey squads have qualified for the state hockey playoffs from The Salem News coverage area.
Top ranked St. John’s Prep highlights the dozen clubs, with the Eagles the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 boys tournament. After a 17-3 regular season that saw them atop the state’s power rankings for the last month-plus, the Eagles will be looking to capture their first state title since a Super 8 championship in 2015.
St. John’s Prep averages over four goals per game and has 11 different scorers in double figures. They’ll host the winner of Monday’s preliminary round game between No. 32 Weymouth (6-13-2) and No. 33 King Philip (9-8-3).
Also in Division 1, Bishop Fenwick (7-9-4) earned the No. 27 seed and will hit the road to face Arlington High (16-4-2) Saturday at Ed Burns Arena at 6 p.m. Fenwick struggled to score goals this season but did drop only one of their final seven games (3-1-3).
In Division 2, Northeastern Conference Dunn division champion Masconomet (14-4-2) claimed the No. 4 seed and will host No. 29 Hopkinton (10-10) Thursday at the Haverhill Valley Forum at 6:05 p.m. Gloucester, whom the Chieftains beat twice in the regular season, came in as the No. 2 seed with a 16-4 record; the Fishermen will host No. 31 Haverhill (10-10) Thursday at the Talbot Rink at 6 p.m.
Marblehead (9-8-3) also earned a home game in the first round as the No. 15 seed. The Headers will host No. 18 Whitman-Hanson (9-11) at Salem State. As the No. 25 seed, Beverly (8-11-1) must go on the road for its playoff opener to take on No. 9 Silver Lake (16-5) Saturday at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke at 3:15 p.m.
In Division 3, Danvers (9-7-4) claimed the No. 8 spot and will host No. 25 Southeastern Regional (13-8) at the Essex Sports Center Friday at 5:20 p.m. No. 17 Essex Tech (15-3-3) — which beat Southeastern for the vocational school state title Saturday night — is on the road to face No. 16 Bedford (11-6-3) on Thursday.
Winners of five straight to close out the regular season, Hamilton-Wenham (12-8) is the No. 19 seed in Division 4. The Generals will play No. 14 Hull (11-8-1). Also locally, No. 28 Rockport (8-12) travels into the city to meet No. 5 Winthrop (10-9-1).
On the girls’ side, every local squad is in the Division 1 bracket.
By virtue of its rough and tumble Catholic Central League slate, Bishop Fenwick earned the No. 13 seed with a 9-9-2 record. Winners of the girls Carlin Cup for the first time, the Crusaders (who co-op with Essex Tech) will host No. 20 Plymouth South in first round action Thursday at Essex Sports Center for a 7:50 p.m. puck drop.
Should the Crusaders advance, they could matchup with rival St. Mary’s Lynn, the No. 4 seed who’ll face Wayland in the first round (date/time TBA).
Peabody has among the most wins in Division 1 at 15-4-1 and is seeded No. 15. The Tanners, who head to the postseason as winners of 10 of their last 12 games, host Whitman-Hanson on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at McVann-O’Keefe Rink.
The winner of Peabody’s first round game will face the winner of No. 31 Marblehead and No. 2 Arlington. The Lady Headers (8-12) are making their first playoff appearance since 2018 and are seeking their first playoff win since 2009. They’ll visit the Spy Ponders (18-1-1) at Ed Burns Arena Friday (6 p.m.).
Beverly is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 under the guidance of first-year coach Matt Lampert. The Panthers compiled a 9-9-2 mark and earned the No. 30 seed. The date and time of their opening round match against No. 3 Notre Dame Hingham (10-5-4) hadn’t been set by the MIAA as of late Sunday night.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN