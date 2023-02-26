Home cookin' was the order of the day when the state's boys basketball playoff pairings were officially released on Saturday, as six of our seven local teams that qualified earned the right to begin their postseason journey on their home court.
Heading up that list is Beverly in Division 1. With an aggressive regular season slate that saw them take on some of the state's best teams, the Northeastern Conference champions finished 16-6 and earned the No. 11 seed.
The Panthers will host a first round contest at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse later this week against the winner of Monday's preliminary round battle between No. 22 Bishop Feehan (10-10) and 43rd ranked Putnam Vocational Tech (11-9). A victory would likely send the Orange-and-Black on the road for the second round against third ranked Franklin (18-1).
Peabody (15-5) captured the No. 21 seed and will host a preliminary round contest Tuesday at home (7 p.m.) against 44th ranked Medford. One-time rivals with the Tanners when both were members of the Greater Boston League, the Mustangs sport a 14-6 record. The winner of this clash gets Xaverian (11-9), which is seeded 12th, on the road in Westwood.
Based on its strength of schedule, St. John's Prep (6-14) also earned a Division 1 playoff berth as the No. 23 seed. First order of business for the Eagles is hosting No. 42 Cambridge (10-10) in a prelim bout Monday night at 6, with the winner taking on powerful Lynn English (19-1), the 10th seed, in the Round of 32.
In Division 2, Marblehead (13-4) grabbed the 10 seed after a strong regular season. The Headers will play host to No. 23 Pembroke (12-8) Thursday at 7 p.m.; the winner likely would travel west on the Mass. Pike to play at No. 7 Pope Francis (17-3).
On the same side of the Division 2 bracket, Salem (12-5) grabbed a first round home game of its own by claiming the 15th seed. That means the Witches will square off against 18th ranked Longmeadow (12-8), with the winner almost certainly moving on to battle second seeded Mansfield (20-2) later in the week.
Essex Tech (12-8) was the lone local qualifier in Division 3 as the final squad in the 45-team draw. That means the Hawks will be on the road — but won't have to go a long distance as they play at Gloucester (10-10) Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Division 5 has Salem Academy (16-4), which earned the school the No. 11 seed in the 53-team draw. That means the Navigators will await the winner of a preliminary round game between No. 22 Mount Greylock (14-6) and No. 43 Bromfield (12-8) before hosting their postseason opener Friday night at 7.