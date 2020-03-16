Boys hockey 100-point career scorers 

Here is the updated list of the 99 players in The Salem News readership area who have scored 100 or more points in their high school hockey careers:
Player's Name School G-A-Pts.
Greg LeColst Masconomet 118-115-233
Andy LeColst Masconomet 95-120-215
Mike DePlacido Pingree 102-106-208
John Hanlon Bishop Fenwick 104-102-206
Mike Kelfer St. John's Prep 101-103-204
Connor Irving Beverly 76-122-198
Chris Higgins Pingree 121-72-193 @
Kristian Hanson St. John's Prep 102-90-192
Don 'Toot' Cahoon Marblehead 85-89-174
Dan Gordon Pingree 68-105-173
Roger LeBlanc Jr. Beverly 86-86-172
Jeff McGonagle Danvers 72-97-169
Brendan Driscoll Masco/Pingree 72-96-168
Braden Haley Marblehead 81-85-166
Jerry Toomey Pingree 107-56-163
Ryan Hayes Danvers 77-83-160
Bobby Carpenter St. John's Prep 65-92-157
Kyle McCullough Danvers 80-72-152
Jimmy Geraghty Peabody 69-83-152
Chris Halecki Pingree 69-82-151
Chris McNeill Danvers 80-70-150
Dustin Hayes Danvers 49-101-150
Matt Rodgers Peabody 63-86-149
Ricky Willis Pingree 70-75-145
Brendan Fullerton Beverly 70-73-143
Bryan Duggan Danvers 43-97-142
Tommy Mento Danvers 79-58-137
Boo McCarthy Pingree 62-69-131
Steve Hamilton Hamilton-Wenham 73-59-132
Colin Blackwell St. John's Prep 70-62-132
Billy Gilligan Beverly 69-63-132
Nick Fagone Swampscott 76-54-130
Andrew Bucci Peabody 63-67-130
John O'Neill St. John's/Danvers 69-60-129
Sam Kurker St. John's Prep 66-63-129
Tom Colby Marblehead 81-47-128
Colin Kelly Swampscott 65-63-128
John Paluzzi Beverly 55-73-128
Elijah Cohen Peabody 63-64-127
Mike Johnson Swampscott 51-76-127
Ed Sousa Peabody 56-60-126
Andrew Irving Beverly 47-79-126
Andrew Gotts Masconomet 64-60-124
Bobby Caron Danvers 59-65-124
Drew Olivieri Swampscott 53-71-124
Gary Munzing Danvers 64-59-123
Gino Cresta Swampscott 71-51-122
Dan Santanello Swampscott 64-57-121
Sean McNeill Danvers 52-69-121
Justin Gautreau Salem 49-72-121
Jamie Thompson St. John's Prep 59-61-120
Justin Shairs Beverly 54-66-120
Conor Purtell Danvers 42-77-119
Dennis Magarian Peabody 62-56-118
Alex Stone Swampscott 61-57-118
Ken Hodge Jr. St. John's Prep 47-71-118
Kyle Reny Marblehead 69-48-117
Tim Kalinowski Marblehead 56-60-116
Trevor Price Marblehead 54-61-115
Conor Donovan Swampscott 50-65-115
Joe Strangie Danvers 54-60-114
Billy LeClerc Beverly 52-62-114
Mike Velez Peabody 51-63-114
Louis Olivieri Swampscott 55-58-113
Stevie Santanello Swampscott 49-64-113
Jay Rice Beverly 45-68-113
Phil Legro Marblehead 65-47-112
Jon Collins St. John's Prep 56-56-112
Ian Driscoll Pingree 50-60-110 *
Ryan Dempsey Marblehead 49-61-110
Josh Shalin Peabody 49-61-110
Chris Garofalo Bishop Fenwick 48-62-110
Roger LeBlanc Sr. Beverly 54-55-109
Rick Ledbury Marblehead 63-45-108
Bob McKenzie Peabody 49-59-108
John McCarthy St. John's Prep 51-56-107
Tom Koopman Marblehead 42-65-107
Mark Addorisio Peabody 45-61-106
Vito Visconti Pingree 43-63-106
Matt Sucharewicz Peabody 42-64-106
Sean O'Connell Pingree 34-72-106
Brian Thibodeau Danvers 32-74-106
Chris Masta Essex Tech 59-46-105
Justin Wilkins Salem 50-55-105
Jay Mroz Bishop Fenwick 48-57-105
Scott Garfield Marblehead 28-77-105
Derek Hollis Salem 68-36-104
Chris McLeod Marblehead 49-55-104
Bob Jackson Marblehead 44-60-104
James Noftle Peabody 51-51-102
Duke St. Pierre Danvers 43-59-102
Steve Baldassare Danvers 53-48-101
Anthony Palmieri Peabody 48-53-101
Todd Clifford Marblehead 46-55-101
Ryan Fader Marblehead 46-55-101
Keith Morgan Swampscott 44-57-101
Brian Pinho St. John's Prep 35-66-101
Hazen Pike Pingree 34-67-101 * #
Mike Rood Beverly 47-53-100
@ Done in only 3 seasons
# Including time at Pentucket Regional
* Active heading into 2020-21 season
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.