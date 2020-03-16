Boys hockey 100-point career scorers 

With 216 points, Greg LeColst remains the area's all-time boys hockey scoring leader 22 years after he graduated from Masconomet Regional. Staff file photo 

 jem

Here is the updated list of the 99 players in The Salem News readership area who have scored 100 or more points in their high school hockey careers: 

Player's Name School G-A-Pts.

Greg LeColst Masconomet 118-115-233

Andy LeColst Masconomet 95-120-215

Mike DePlacido Pingree 102-106-208

John Hanlon Bishop Fenwick 104-102-206

Mike Kelfer St. John's Prep 101-103-204

Connor Irving Beverly 76-122-198

Chris Higgins Pingree 121-72-193 @

Kristian Hanson St. John's Prep 102-90-192

Don 'Toot' Cahoon Marblehead 85-89-174

Dan Gordon Pingree 68-105-173

Roger LeBlanc Jr. Beverly 86-86-172

Jeff McGonagle Danvers 72-97-169

Brendan Driscoll Masco/Pingree 72-96-168

Braden Haley Marblehead 81-85-166

Jerry Toomey Pingree 107-56-163

Ryan Hayes Danvers 77-83-160

Bobby Carpenter St. John's Prep 65-92-157

Kyle McCullough Danvers 80-72-152

Jimmy Geraghty Peabody 69-83-152

Chris Halecki Pingree 69-82-151

Chris McNeill Danvers 80-70-150

Dustin Hayes Danvers 49-101-150

Matt Rodgers Peabody 63-86-149

Ricky Willis Pingree 70-75-145

Brendan Fullerton Beverly 70-73-143

Bryan Duggan Danvers 43-97-142

Tommy Mento Danvers 79-58-137

Boo McCarthy Pingree 62-69-131

Steve Hamilton Hamilton-Wenham 73-59-132

Colin Blackwell St. John's Prep 70-62-132

Billy Gilligan Beverly 69-63-132

Nick Fagone Swampscott 76-54-130

Andrew Bucci Peabody 63-67-130 

John O'Neill St. John's/Danvers 69-60-129

Sam Kurker St. John's Prep 66-63-129

Tom Colby Marblehead 81-47-128

Colin Kelly Swampscott 65-63-128

John Paluzzi Beverly 55-73-128

Elijah Cohen Peabody 63-64-127

Mike Johnson Swampscott 51-76-127

Ed Sousa Peabody 56-60-126

Andrew Irving Beverly 47-79-126

Andrew Gotts Masconomet 64-60-124

Bobby Caron Danvers 59-65-124

Drew Olivieri Swampscott 53-71-124

Gary Munzing Danvers 64-59-123

Gino Cresta Swampscott 71-51-122

Dan Santanello Swampscott 64-57-121

Sean McNeill Danvers 52-69-121

Justin Gautreau Salem 49-72-121

Jamie Thompson St. John's Prep 59-61-120

Justin Shairs Beverly 54-66-120

Conor Purtell Danvers 42-77-119

Dennis Magarian Peabody 62-56-118

Alex Stone Swampscott 61-57-118

Ken Hodge Jr. St. John's Prep 47-71-118

Kyle Reny Marblehead 69-48-117

Tim Kalinowski Marblehead 56-60-116

Trevor Price Marblehead 54-61-115

Conor Donovan Swampscott 50-65-115

Joe Strangie Danvers 54-60-114

Billy LeClerc Beverly 52-62-114

Mike Velez Peabody 51-63-114

Louis Olivieri Swampscott 55-58-113

Stevie Santanello Swampscott 49-64-113 

Jay Rice Beverly 45-68-113

Phil Legro Marblehead 65-47-112

Jon Collins St. John's Prep 56-56-112

Ian Driscoll Pingree 50-60-110 *

Ryan Dempsey Marblehead 49-61-110

Josh Shalin Peabody 49-61-110

Chris Garofalo Bishop Fenwick 48-62-110

Roger LeBlanc Sr. Beverly 54-55-109

Rick Ledbury Marblehead 63-45-108

Bob McKenzie Peabody 49-59-108

John McCarthy St. John's Prep 51-56-107

Tom Koopman Marblehead 42-65-107

Mark Addorisio Peabody 45-61-106

Vito Visconti Pingree 43-63-106

Matt Sucharewicz Peabody 42-64-106

Sean O'Connell Pingree 34-72-106

Brian Thibodeau Danvers 32-74-106

Chris Masta Essex Tech 59-46-105

Justin Wilkins Salem 50-55-105

Jay Mroz Bishop Fenwick 48-57-105

Scott Garfield Marblehead 28-77-105

Derek Hollis Salem 68-36-104

Chris McLeod Marblehead 49-55-104

Bob Jackson Marblehead 44-60-104

James Noftle Peabody 51-51-102

Duke St. Pierre Danvers 43-59-102

Steve Baldassare Danvers 53-48-101

Anthony Palmieri Peabody 48-53-101

Todd Clifford Marblehead 46-55-101

Ryan Fader Marblehead 46-55-101

Keith Morgan Swampscott 44-57-101

Brian Pinho St. John's Prep 35-66-101

Hazen Pike Pingree 34-67-101 * #

Mike Rood Beverly 47-53-100

 

@ Done in only 3 seasons

# Including time at Pentucket Regional

* Active heading into 2020-21 season

 

