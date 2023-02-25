Once again, the road to the Division 1 boys hockey championship in Massachusetts will go through St. John's Prep.
The defending state champion Eagles (17-1-2) earned the top seed in the tournament for the second straight year, narrowly edging their Catholic Conference rivals from Catholic Memorial (17-1-2) by mere percentage points in the state's power final rankings.
In all, seven teams across four divisions in The Salem News coverage area learned of their playoff rankings and first round opponents when they were released by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Saturday.
St. John's Prep, which is aiming for its fifth state crown in program history, will open at home this week against the winner of a preliminary round contest between No. 32 Waltham (7-12-1) and No. 33 Lexington (14-4-2). Should the Eagles advance through the first two rounds of the tournament as expected, there will be some potential true battles on the horizon against No. 8 BC High (10-9-1) in the state quarterfinals, then either dangerous fourth seed Pope Francis (16-2-3) or the division's winningest team, No. 5 Marshfield (18-2-2), in the state semis.
In Division 2, Masconomet (11-9) used a strong strength of schedule during the regular season to earn the No. 14 seed. The Chieftains will skate on home ice at the Haverhill Valley Forum against a sneaky good foe in always battle-tested Wilmington (8-9-2), the No. 19 seed.
Marblehead (13-5-4) also captured a first round home game as the No. 16 seed. They'll host No. 17 Norwood (12-6-2) at Salem State's Rockett Arena.
In Division 3, once-beaten Essex Tech (17-1-2) earned the possibility of hosting a pair of playoff games by capturing the No. 8 seed the draw. First off, the Hawks will battle No. 25 Northbridge (10-10) Thursday at the Essex Sports Center. Should they win two playoff games for the first time in school history, Essex Tech would likely meet top seeded Scituate (16-4-2) in the state quarterfinals.
Danvers (6-11-3) is the No. 23 seed and will play No. 10 Triton (11-7-2) at the Graf Rink in Newburyport Wednesday at 4 p.m. This will be their second meeting of the season; the Falcons and Vikings officially battled to a 4-4 tie in the finals of the Chelmsford Lions Cup Tournament just after Christmas, with Triton prevailing in a shootout.
Division 4 has a pair of local squads hitting the road for first round matchups. Northeastern Conference Lynch titlist Swampscott (12-8), the No. 21 seed, travels to No. 12 Hull (12-5-3), while No. 28 Hamilton-Wenham (6-13-1) will have its hands full in a road date with No. 5 Shawsheen (16-3-1).