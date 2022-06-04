Every faceoff and ensuing possession takes on that much more importance. Every ground ball scooped up is that much vital. Every save takes on added significance; so does every shot that gets by a goaltender.
It's the second season for high school boys lacrosse in Massachusetts, known as the state tournament. Eleven of our dozen teams in The Salem News coverage area punched their playoff tickets, and at the front of that line are the defending state champions from St. John's Prep.
The Eagles enter postseason play on a 12-game winning streak, are 17-1 on the season and drew the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 power rankings. They will meet the winner of a preliminary round game between No. 33 Peabody and host Belmont, the No. 32, sometime next week.
St. John's Prep is loaded with talent all over the field. They've scored 250 goals on the season, led by attackmen Jimmy Ayers (38 goals, 22 assists, 60 points) and Tommy Sarni (33-20-53) as well as middies Jake Vana (27-18-45) and Charlie Wilmot (22-7-29) among many others. A staunch defense has seen only three teams reach double figures against the Catholic Conference champs, with goaltender Teddy Cullinane the last line of defense.
Peabody qualified with a 9-7 record, including wins over four tournament teams (including Beverly twice). Goaltender Derek Patturelli and defenders Trotman Smith, Johnny Lucas and captain Scott Turner. A balanced offense is led by Matt Bettencourt (26-7-33), Nick Salvati (21-4-25), and Cam Collins (13-12-25).
Also in Division 1, Beverly (11-7) drew a tough first round assignment; as the No. 29 seed, the Panthers must travel to No. 4 Hingham (17-2) Thursday at 6 p.m. Winners of six of their last seven games, the Panthers have five 30-point scorers in Gavin Lawrence (34-22-56), Matt Mezza (13-29-42), Will ten Hope (31-9-40), Mason Simpson (31-6-37) and Cam Cook (14-16-30). Captain Jaxon Thomas (an area best 6-2-18 among defensemen) leads the back end for BHS.
Marblehead was victorious in 14 of its final 15 games to finish 15-3 and earn the No. 10 seed in Division 2. That earned them a date under the lights at Piper Field Wednesday (6 p.m.) with No. 23 seeded Hopkinton (7-9). High octane middie Connor Cronin (38-45-83) and attackman Josh Robertson (54-27-81) lead the Magicians offensively with plenty of help from Carter Laramie (30-9-39), Charlie Grenier (33-5-38) and Cole Gallup (22-12-34). Captain Sam Annese heads up a strong defense in front of goalie Finn Maniaci.
Fellow Northeastern Conference members Masconomet and Danvers will both hit the road for first round games on Wednesday. The 21st rankned Chieftains (10-8) hope to end a three-game losing streak to end the regular season when they play at No. 12 Silver Lake (11-7) at 5 p.m. Masco will look to Cooper Haas (41-22-63), Andrew Aylwin (24-21-45) and Andrew Saumsiegle (21-23-44) to get untracked offensively.
The Blue-and-White of Danvers (12-6) are the No. 26 seed, and to advance they'll have to deliver the first loss of the season to No. 7 Nashoba (18-0) Wednesday at 6 p.m. A half-dozen Falcons have 25 points or better, led by the gifted Colby Dunham (34-24-58), Lucas Rotker (30-10-40) and freshman Brady Tersolo (19-11-30). Jaxson Vogel is a standout defenseman in front of netminder Brayden Holt.
Bishop Fenwick (8-10) is the No. 28 seed in Division 3 and will host a home preliminary round game Monday (5 p.m.) against No. 37 Southeastern Regional. Captain Manny Alvarez-Segee (51-28-79) is the main cog offensively, with Tyler Mullen (22-24-26) also dangerous. Kevin Wood (2-11-13) and fellow captain Nick Wesley (1-8-9) are the long poles who get the job done defensively in front of netminder Will Gibbs (211 saves).
Division 3 first round action has No. 24 Essex Tech (14-4) and its explosive offense on the road at No. 9 Pentucket (13-5). Captain David Egan leads the North Shore in goals (65), assists (50) and points (115); teammates Bryan Swaczyk (49-39-88) and Fisher Gadbois (21-31-52) can also be lethal. Sophomore Damian Biersteker has over 200 saves on the season as well.
Also hitting the road is 25th seeded Swampscott (9-8), which will play at Cape Ann League champion Newburyport (12-6), the No. 8 seed, Thursday at 4 p.m. The Big Blue hope to get leading scorer Jack Russo (42-17-59) back from injury; Jason Codispoti (32-9-41) and captain Zack Pierce (23-8-31) are also capable marksmen.
In Division 4, always dangerous Ipswich (8-8) is the 12th seed based on its strength of schedule and will host No. 21 Blackstone Valley (13-6). The Tigers rely on goaltender Ryan Orroth and the defense in front of him to limit scoring opportunities for their foes while Henry Wright (41-14-55), Elliot Donovan (33-10-43), Will Harrington (15-13-28), and Aiden Arnold (13-9-22) handle the bulk of the offensive chores.
Hamilton-Wenham (5-13) is in as the No. 18 seed; the Generals will be tasked with taking down No. 15 South Shore Voke (15-3) Wednesday at 6 p.m. Goaltender Ben Woods hopes to put the clamps down on the Vikings offensively.