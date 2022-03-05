PEABODY -- The shooting was lights out, both in the paint and beyond the 3-point line, for Bishop Fenwick in a 77-30 rout of Belchertown in a Division 3 first round playoff rout Saturday afternoon.
After the game it wasn't his team's offensive explosion that head coach Kevin Moran praised, but rather its defensive pressure that caused multiple turnovers that ultimately led to points for the hosts.
"We were looking for that kind of defensive intensity," said Moran, whose 10th seeded team improved to 11-10. "We were able to get out into transition, and it was really tough -- that's what set up our offense."
It always helps to have multiple hot scorers, and the Crusaders had three o Saturady. Senior captains Jason Romans had a game high 23 points, including 16 by halftime; Mike Yentin finished with 19; and Che Hanks had a triple double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Romans also had 14 rebounds and eight steals while Gianni Mercurio added six points and grabbed a dozen boards. And they did it in about two-and-a-half quarters.
"Offensively, that's the best we've played all season," said Moran, whose team will play No. 7 New Mission in the second round at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. "Our shot selection was very good and they were going in. Jason, Mike, and Che set the tone, and it was contagious. We moved the ball around and went on the attack using our athleticism."
Belchertown had no answer for Fenwick's speed right from the start. The hosts pounded the ball in the paint and hit six triples, with Romans and Yentin draining back-to-back treys twice in a 14-0 run late in the opening quarter to blow the game wide open.
It was 33-12 after one quarter and 51-19 at the half. The home team owned the boards at both ends and did a good job with ball movement to set up their shots.
"This was one of my better shooting nights," said Romans. "I hadn't been hitting them like I did today. It was all of us coming together that made the difference."
Yentin said because the shots were going in from all over the court, it quickly became a blowout.
"We have great chemistry and really play well together," Yentin said. "If one of us isn't making the shots, somebody else will pick him up."
Before halftime Moran went to his bench. He brought the starters out for part of the third quarter before giving everybody plenty of playing time in the final eight minutes.
It was a long bus ride back to Hampshire County for the Orioles, who were led by senior forward Joe Bianco with 11 points.
Bishop Fenwick 77, Belchertown 30
Division 3 playoffs first round
at Bishop Fenwick Gymnasium, Peabody
Belchertown: Otto 0-0-0, Audette 2-0-4, Boscher 0-1-1, C. White 1-0-2, Marques 0-0-0, Sajdak 0-1-1, E. White 0-0-0, Vinagro 1-0-2, Bianco 5-1-11, Corish 2-1-6, Bogdanovich 0-0-0, Hill 0-0-0, McDonald 1-0-3. Totals: 12-4-30.
Bishop Fenwick: Romans 10-0-23, Yentin 8-1-19, Hanks 7-2-17, Bowers 0-0-0, Mercurio 2-2-6, Greener 0-2-2, Meklis 1-4-6, Cinelli 0-0-0, Carroll 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0, Perillo 0-2-2, Allder 1-0-2 Totals: 29-13-77.
Halftime: Bishop Fenwick, 51-19.,
Three-Pointers: B, Corish, McDonald; BF, Romans (3), Yentin (2), Hanks.
Records: B, 15-7; BF 11-10.