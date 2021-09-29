PEABODY -- Senior captain Nick Braganca was not going to let his Beverly High boys soccer team lose back-to-back contests.
Braganca assisted on his team's first goal, then notched the game-winner for the Panthers in a hard fought 2-1 win over Peabody Wednesday night.
"This was an awesome game," said Beverly (5-1) head coach Edgar de Leon. "Peabody always has a great team, and it was close all the way. They play with a lot of heart and we do, too.
"These kind of games are always fun. We have them again at our place (Oct. 26), and I'm expecting the same thing."
Beverly was coming off of its first loss of the season Monday against Masconomet and was looking to change the narrative quickly in this one.
It was a very physical match from start to finish, with neither team giving any ground. With starting goalie Paul Drilon injured, Peabody went with freshman JV netminder Dylan Flanagan.
"Dylan played very well, and I thought our defense was outstanding," said Peabody head coach Stan McKeen. "(Defenders) Michael Balke, Nick Soper, and Kyle Lobao all did a nice job.
"We moved the ball effectively and did a better job than Beverly for most of the game. I thought we had the edge, but their goalie made a couple of really nice saves."
Nick Gribbins was the starting keeper for the Panthers. Graham Speidel replaced him to start the second half, but Gribbins came back in midway through to finish up.
Peabody tested Gribbins early and often, with the Tanners putting seven shots on net in the first half. His best stop came four minutes into the evening on a breakaway by junior striker Ryan Alves. Just before halftime Gribbins denied Alves again, leaping up to catch his high shot.
The Panthers went ahead, 1-0 with 13 minutes remaining in the half on a goal by junior Hugo van Spijk, who was set up by Braganca and drilled a low shot into the right corner.
Peabody had several good chances to get on the board in the second half. The home team controlled play, won most of the 50/50 balls, and tied it up on a penalty kick by junior Victor Maciel after a tripping call in the box. Maciel blasted a hard shot out of Speidel's reach in the 55th minute.
The game-winner by Braganca came with 22 minutes remaining, with fellow captain Teo Berbic setting up the shot.
"That was a knuckleball that went through their keeper," said Braganca. "We're off to a great 5-1 start and want to keep it going. Every day we're improving, and so many guys are stepping up. There's great chemistry on our team."
"Beverly is a big team, and that No. 21 (Braganca) is a monster," added McKeen. "He makes it tough on defenders because he's not only tall but solid."
McKeen called a time out with 10 minutes remaining and moved everybody up trying to create more offense. The Tanners had a couple of good shots on net, but Gribbins denied them. He dove to smother a shot that was labeled by Alves with five minutes left as Peabody kept the pressure on.
"Center back Henry Bell was outstanding, and Bryce Lee did a very good job on defense," said de Leon. "That first goal by Hugo was nice, and Braganca was a big part of both scores. It's a good win."