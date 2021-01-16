Brand new Prep squad earns opening day tie with Xaverian

MIDDLETON — Fifteen players pulled on their white St. John's Prep home sweaters Saturday afternoon having never played a minute of varsity hockey before. Two of their five remaining teammates had, but in an extremely limited capacity.
They got their baptism of fire against one of the state's best teams, Catholic Conference rival Xaverian, in the much anticipated 2020-21 season opener at Essex Sports Center — and showed they belonged at this level.
A goal from senior Owen Atkinson with 7:48 left in regulation and 27 saves from classmate Cam Smith enabled the Eagles to earn a 1-1 overtime tie with the visiting Hawks. The goal was Atkinson's first of his career; it was the same with the decision in net for Smith.
"We had a lot of unknowns coming in," admitted veteran head coach Kristian Hanson, whose team skated four sophomores and two freshmen (linemates Christian Rosa and Jake Vana) in its four-line, three pair of defensemen mix. "With the exception of (captains) Zach (McKennelley), Jake (DiNapoli) and (defenseman) Theo (Vetere), the 17 other guys we had dressed would be playing important varsity minutes for the first time in their lives.
"We liked what we saw," Hanson, speaking for his coaching staff, continued. "There wasn't much difference between the four lines, which was good, and all six defensemen made good decisions out there. We even ran out two power play units despite only really working on it over the last two days."
The contest was composed of two 'halves' of 22 minutes and 30 seconds, as is being used by the Catholic Conference this season, rather than the usual three 15-minute periods.
Atkinson, a left wing, scored on a pretty shot coming down the boards and picking a spot that Xaverian netminder Kyle McGrath (32) couldn't get with his glove. McKennelley and Napoli earned assists on the play.
McGrath was outstanding and withstood a barrage of second half shots from the hosts, turning aside everything they threw at him before Atkinson's perfectly placed shot.
In the other net, Smith was mobile, quick to cover up rebounds and moved well post-to-post. The Ipswich native, who was the Eagles' third string keeper last winter, made three excellent saves in a 75-second span, including robbing the Hawks' Joe DiMartino with a sprawling stop and turning aside a wicked snapshot from Tommy Dunn. The only puck to get past him was off a scramble when he was knocked down to the ice, the puck squirted out near the blue line and Xaverian defenseman Aiden Rodriguez blasted it into the empty cage.
For his efforts, Smith earned the team's 'Hines Helmet', given to the squad's player of the game in honor of SJP hockey alumnus and Army Ranger, the late Derek Hines.
"All three of our goalies competed well in practice over the last week-and-a-half and made the decision of who to start a difficult one. But ultimately, given Cam's experience and time he's been around the program, he earned that opportunity — and made the most of it," said Hanson. "He played with confidence, saw pucks through screens and gave his teammates confidence in front of him."
Sophomore defenseman Aiden Holland, skating primarily with junior Michael Shyjan, moved the puck well and looked good in his man-advantage time on ice for St. John's.
St. John's Prep 1, Xaverian 1
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Xavieran 1 0 0 — 1
St. John's Prep 0 1 0 — 1
First period: X, Aidan Rodriguez (un), 20:25.
Second period: SJP, Owen Atkinson (Jake DiNapoli, Zach McKennelley), 14:42.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: X, Kyle McGrath 32; SJP, Cam Smith 27.
Records: SJP, 0-0-1; X, 0-1-1.