SALEM — There was a senior defenseman on one team that came into the game with one career goal, but left the rink with three. There was a junior forward for the other squad who added to his team’s scoring lead by assisting on each of his team’s four goals.
There were also fans back at Salem State’s Rockett Arena for the first time in over a month, and they were treated to a game between the Masconomet and Marblehead boys hockey teams that both coaches felt afterwards had a playoff-like feel to it.
In the end, it was Chieftains’ senior Josh Brann who tracked down a rebound with 2:28 to play and scored on a turnaround slapshot to the right of Headers goaltender Griffin Winter, giving the visitors a 5-4 triumph.
Maintaining their lead atop the Northeastern Conference Dunn standings, Masconomet (11-2 overall) led 3-0 after one period and 4-3 after two, only to see the plucky Magicians storm back to tie it both times. Brann’s goal, his sixth of the season, was one Marblehead didn’t have an answer for.
“I liked the way we responded,” said head coach Andrew Jackson. “When they tied it midway through the third, that seemed to light a fire under us and we played well the rest of the way. We want to develop that state tournament mentality now, and this game certainly had that.”
Tommy Sacco, a senior defenseman for the Chieftains, had a career night with two goals. He didn’t hesitate to jump into the play offensively, showing good instincts in doing so. His teammate, junior center Michael Bevilacqua, added three assists for the winners and captain Chris O’Grady produced two, and goaltender Nick Santangelo stopped 20 shots for his 10th win.
Marblehead (5-6-1 overall) has now seen five of its six setbacks come against the NEC’s top two clubs: Gloucester (3 times) and the Chieftains (twice). They never stopped battling in this one, getting a pair of goals from senior captain Aidan Ryan, four helpers from junior pivot Connor Jalbert, and 26 stops in net from Griffin Winter.
The last of Jalbert’s assists came with 8:52 to go when he drew the defenseman towards him on a 2-on-1 break with Hayden Leveroni before feeding him a pass through the slot for a one-timer to tie it at 4-4.
“Spotting a team that good three goals is always tough,” said Headers coach Chris Wells, “but it was nice to see the boys not get down and fight to get back in it right away in the second period. Then giving up that late goal in the second (with 31 seconds left) that gave them the lead back also hurt, but we weathered a bit of a storm early in the third, got our legs going again and managed to tie it up.
“I told the kids, that’s the kind of atmosphere we’re going to have in a playoff game,” added Wells, “and that we’re playing right with these top Division 2 teams. We’re knocking at the door ... but we need to find a way to break it down.”
Tommy Sacco gave Masco a 1-0 lead 30 seconds in when, stationed at the left point, he sent a wrister towards goal that sailed high over a screened Winter’s shoulder.
“Tommy saw their goalie was screened, so he went top shelf. That was a really smart play,” Jackson said of his blue liner. “I was really happy for him.”
Sacco was instrumental in setting up his team’s next goal, chipping a puck high off the glass along the far boards to spring teammates Mike Berrigan and Bevilacqua on a 2-on-1. Ultimately, it was the trailer on the play, senior Ben Cohen, to copy Sacco’s feat — recording his first lamplighter of the season and second of his Masco career.
Captain Matt McMillan upped his team’s lead to 3-0 a minute before the first intermission, collecting a loose puck in the slot and roofing it over a fallen Winter. The sequence was set up by sophomore A.J. Sacco, who used his speed to create an odd-man rush and put pressure on the Headers’ defense, ultimately leading to the tally.
Marblehead came out looking like a different team in the middle frame, however, and immediately began cutting into their deficit. It started 44 seconds in as Jalbert hit Ryan coming off the bench with a long stretch pass, sending him in alone to beat Santangelo low glove side.
Captain Eli Feingold made it a one-goal game at the 8-minute mark just as a 5-on-3 man advantage ended, pouncing on a Carter Laramie shot that high Santangelo up high but fell to the ice for him to scoop up and put into the mesh for his sixth goal of the year. Ryan then tied it up four minutes later, knocking home a loose puck far post.
But Tommy Sacco again came up big for the Chieftains with 31 seconds left before the teams went to their respective locker rooms once again. Pinching up deep into the Marblehead zone, he spotted a loose puck lying in the slot and pushed it over the blue paint and across the goal line.
Masconomet 5, Marblehead 4
at Richard H. Rockett Arena, Salem
Masconomet 3 1 0 0
Marblehead 0 3 0 0
First period: Mas, Tommy Sacco (Nick McMillan, Chris O’Grady), :30: Mas, Ben Cohen (Mike Berrigan, Michael Bevilacqua), 6:57; Mas, Matt McMillan (A.J. Sacco, Bevilacqua), 14:00.
Second period: Marb, Aidan Ryan (Connor Jalbert, Aidan Jalbert), :44; Marb, Eli Feingold (Carter Laramie, C. Jalbert), ppg, 8:06; Marb, Ryan (Hayden Leveroni, C. Jalbert), 12:02; Mas, T. Sacco (O’Grady, Josh Brann), 14:29.
Third period: Marb, Leveroni (C. Jalbert, Hogan Sedky), 6:08; Mas, Brann (Joe Young, Bevilacqua), 12:32.
Saves: Mas, Nick Santangelo 20; Marb, Griffin Winter 26.
Records: Mas, 11-2-0; Marb, 5-6-1.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN