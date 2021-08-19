Anyone that saw Logan Bravo swing a bat this summer could see that he has the ability to play professional baseball. No one in the New England Collegiate Baseball League could disagree.
Bravo, a first baseman for the North Shore Navigators, took home the NECBL's prestigious Stephen Strasburg Top Pro Prospect Award with the league announcing most of its major awards (besides MVP) on Thursday. A two-year member of the Navs from Andover who plays at Harvard University and starred at Austin Prep, Bravo had a record breaking summer in Lynn.
Leading the NECBL in home rune with 14, a new North Shore franchise single season record, Bravo ranked second in the league in RBI with 32. He slugged an incredible .669 with 22 extra base hits and 91 total bases while batting .287 and helping the Navs advance to the NECBL championship series in just their first season back in the league.
The award should extend the Navs reputation for developing top prospects; last summer in the Futures League, North Shore's Sal Frelick received the top prospect award and was later a first round pick of the Brewers after a fine season at Boston College.
A 6-foot-5, 200 pound powerhouse, Bravo was also chosen first-team All-NECBL when the league's postseason all-star honorees were selected earlier this week. Joining him on the first-team was Navs pitcher Jackson Emus from Princeton University.
Emus won the NECBL earned run average crown at 2.27 while posting a 3-1 record and holing opponents to a batting average against of only .180.
Swampscott native Luke Marshall was one of three other Navs to earn All-Northern Division postseason honors. The Stonehill College pitcher and former Big Blue ace went 3-2 this summer with a 3.08 earned run average and racked up 50 strikeouts, the most by a Navigator hurler in a full NECBL season. He then threw the first nine inning complete game by a Navigators in 11 years with a three-hit gem in the playoffs on the road against Keene.
Joe Lomuscio, who graduated from Brown and will play at Stanford next season, also grabbed All-North honors by hitting a team-best .310 with 18 RBI, 26 runs scored and six steals. The do-it-all outfielder had a hit in 28 of his 37 games and was excellent in the playoffs with three homers and 10 RBI pacing the Navs all the way to the NECBL finals.
San Diego pitcher James Sashin, a 6-foot-6, righty, grabbed Northern division all-star status after going 4-2 with a pair of saves and a 3.12 ERA. He was reliable and durable, making 26 appearances in a variety of roles to help the Navs enjoy their best playoff run in recent memory.