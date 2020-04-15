Peabody's Fernando Braz and his Going the Distance coaching program are offering free resources for athletes of all ages looking for some direction and discipline in uncertain times.
Throughout the month of April, Braz is offering individualized, e-mail based conditioning plans and workout to help athletes stay in shape while they can't be practicing with their teams.
"I wanted to do something to help in these challenging times," Braz said. "The coronavirus has shutdown virtually all scholastic athletic programs at every level. My out reach isn't to replace anything from anyone's individual coach or program; I just want to be able to assist anybody that needs it with preparing for what we hope is the upcoming season."
There is no on-site coaching with the plan and everything can be done without a training partner or group to stay consistent with social distancing. Within days of launching the initiative, Braz already had more than 100 responses.
For more information, e-mail dave@liveandrun.com with your name, gender, age and year in school and primary sports, or visit goingthedistancefb.com.
-- Matt Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.