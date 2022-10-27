Leaving your home country to venture overseas and start a new life is never easy. Doing so as a teenager and without a working knowledge of the English language only makes things that much more difficult.
But Peabody High senior John Arruda, who moved from Brazil to the states less than a year ago, hasn’t let those understandable roadblocks deter him from stardom on the soccer pitch. and make no mistake: Arruda is a star.
Heading into Wednesday night’s Northeastern Conference tilt against Saugus, Arruda had scored an area-best 27 goals and dished out 10 assists for the 12-2-3 Tanners. He’s just three goals shy of tying the Peabody program record for most goals in a season (30), set by Johnny Alves in 2018. Alves was actually in the stands Wednesday to support his younger brother, Ryan Alves, and watch his alma mater team go to work.
“I want to score more goals, get the record done and go to college to play more soccer,” a quiet and humble Arruda said Wednesday via translation from his teammate, Hugo Countinho, who also speaks Arruda’s native language, Portuguese. “I’m coming after it.”
As you may expect, Arruda has been playing soccer (or some form of it, anyway) since he was very little. He learned the sport from his older brother and honed his skills via futsal, a soccer-based game that’s played indoors on a smaller, hardcourt surface with a smaller, harder ball.
The 5-on-5 game benefits players who are able to execute precision passing, steady footwork and technical skills with the ball — three things that Arruda has visibly possessed this fall. He’s also taller and stronger than many players at the high school level, which makes him an even tougher guard.
“For a guy as big as he is, to have the skill level that he does is pretty incredible,” said veteran Peabody head coach Stan McKeen. “It’s almost like he has Velcro attached to his shoes.
“The fact that a guy that big has that much strength, skill and ability ... he’s one in many that I’ve ever seen.”
Arruda admits that joining a new team without the ability to regularly converse and communicate with his teammates has been a challenge. But having guys like Countinho, Alves, Victor Maciel, and defender Kyle Lobao to speak Portuguese with on and off the field has made the transition a bit smoother.
“It helps a lot,” said Arruda.
He’s also not doing it all alone. Peabody boasts a deep and skilled lineup that’s consistently piled up the goals throughout the season.
Alves and Bruno Correia have each chipped in nine goals, with Correia adding an area-best 16 assists and Alves dishing out 12. Countinho, Nathan Braz and Lobao have also regularly contributed on the attack.
What’s scarier is that Peabody should be even deeper. The Tanners are missing one of their top established players in Maciel, a fellow Brazilian who was forced out of action earlier this fall with a torn ACL. Maciel — who scored a team-high 13 goals as a junior — admits it’s been extremely difficult to not be out there on the field with his teammates, but he’s thrilled for Arruda and the rest of the squad.
“I’m so happy for (Arruda); he’s a close friend of mine, so it’s nice seeing someone like John who just came from Brazil being the star on the team,” said Maciel. “He’s been the best player in the league this season, so I’m just very happy for him.
“I’ve been playing for Peabody for four years and this is the best year we’ve had, so I’m just happy for them and that the team’s doing very good,” he added.
While Maciel won’t be back on the pitch any time soon as he rehabs his knee, he was able to fight through the injury two weeks back before having surgery, playing a few minutes in a win over Amesbury. It just so happens that he found the back of the net one last time to wrap up his Tanners’ career.
“It was so good, my last game as a player in Peabody, so it was a lot of emotions,” said Maciel. “It was hard playing that game; I couldn’t do much, couldn’t run, couldn’t shoot ... but it was good to at least score a goal and finish my career that way.”
Certainly not to be left out, A.J. Forte has been the do-it-all Energizer Bunny for Peabody. The junior middie is the definition of a workhorse, contributing on both sides of the ball in an extremely effective manner.
“He’s all over the place. He gets the ball and he attacks, he defends, he just does everything for the team,” said Maciel, who also singled out the play of teammates Braz, Alves, Countinho and junior defender Jaiden Fils-Aime.
Rounding out this talented roster are junior defenders Loring Elijah, Aiden Pais and Yanni Pappas, senior defenders Michael Sablone and Eduardo Ferreira, senior striker Connor Anezis, and reliable keeper Paul Drillon. It’s been a complete team effort for the Tanners, who are currently seeded No. 23 in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Arruda. “I didn’t know it was going to be like this, so I’m surprised that it’s gone this way.”
Thanks to Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Rockport, Ipswich (7-6-4) has officially qualified for the Division 4 state tournament for the second straight year. The Tigers sat at No. 28 in the MIAA power rankings prior to Tuesday’s tilt, one spot below their final regular season opponent, Manchester Essex. That game is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.
Head coach Greg Scruton‘s club won their preliminary round matchup against Bay Path Regional in last year’s playoffs before losing to eventual state semifinalist Hampshire Regional. This year the squad may be even more balanced.
Ned Buletza leads the team with a modest five goals and three assists, but he’s one of eight Tigers to score at least twice this season. Brian Milano has four goals and five assists while keeper Nate Kobuszewski has been very reliable in net, recording seven shutouts.
Staying on the Cape Ann League scene, Hamilton-Wenham has quietly strung together an excellent regular season. The Generals sit at 8-3-4 overall and hold the No. 17 spot in the Division 4 power rankings. Their regular season finale at Rockport looms Thursday (6 p.m.).
Freshman Nick Stein is a player to watch out for down the stretch. The first-year H-W standout has made an immediate impact for head coach Matt Gauron, scoring five goals and dishing out three assists. He’s been particularly effective in recent games, unquestionably showing his continued growth as he gets more and more comfortable with the pace of play and physicality at the varsity level.
Senior Jackson Contois paces the Generals with seven goals.
ICYMI: Marblehead secured an unlikely 1-0 upset win over Masconomet on a rainy and slick Monday afternoon. The perennial powerhouse Chieftains came into the contest at 15-2, holding down the No. 7 slot in the Division 2 power rankings; Marblehead (now 9-5-3) was somehow all the way down at No. 40. In an even more shocking revelation, the Magicians moved down to 42 in the rankings following the marquee victory.
Masco actually outshot their NEC counterparts by a significant margin, but as head coach Jared Scarpaci put it, “that’s why we play the game.”
It’s certainly a confidence boosting win for Marblehead nonetheless; they’ve now beaten the likes of Beverly (twice) and Gloucester, adding to their signature wins for the season.
The Magicians will wrap up the regular season against Swampscott Friday before embarking on what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run. Isaiah Pina is up to a team-high eight goals and has really stepped up into a lead offensive role since fellow striker Kyle Hart was forced out of action with an injury earlier this autumn.
As for Masco, the loss in its regular season finale shouldn’t set them back in the slightest. The squad has dropped just three games all year (St. John’s Prep and Peabody being the others), and has plenty of firepower and depth to enter the Division 2 tournament as a true contender. The Chieftains have recorded 11 shutouts with Marco Russo in net and have had a player reach double figures in both goals (Ara Scarpaci with 12) and assists (Jason Karas with 13) in their 18 games thus far.
For the first time in program history, the Endicott men’s soccer team is nationally ranked. The Gulls (12-4-4) wrapped up the regular season with a 3-0 win over the University of New England and now await their opponent in the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals, set for Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Unsurprisingly, Endicott has three former Masco standouts on its roster: freshman goalkeeper Kevin Pelletier, sophomore defender Spencer Butterworth, and freshman forward Carmine DiPietrantonio. Joe Mepham leads the team with 25 points while Max Karkos has the most goals with seven.
Shout out to our weekly sports podcast host Bill Newell of MSONEWsports.com for tipping me off with this information.
Congratulations are in order for Salem native Joseph Thongsythavong. Now competing for Norwich University, the former St. Mary’s Lynn standout was named The United Soccer Coaches organization’s College Player of the Week for NCAA Division 3 on Wednesday. The talented senior becomes the first player in program history to earn the award.
In just two games last week, Thongsythavong recorded 20 points. He scored four goals and had three assists against Colby Sawyer and followed that up with four more goals and an assist on Senior Day against Albertus Magnus. Thonsythavong now has a program-record 58 career goals.
Games to watch down regular season stretch: Thursday — Revere at St. John’s Prep (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6); Friday — Pingree at Bancroft (3:45); Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Saturday — Newburyport at Beverly (10 a.m.); Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep (10 a.m.); Holderness at Pingree (3).
