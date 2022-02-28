The newly implemented statewide MIAA boys basketball tournament gets underway Tuesday evening. With 10 of our local squads qualifying for the big dance, let's get right to the breakdown by division.
DIVISION 1
Top 3 seeds: BC High, Newton North, Andover
Beverly (20-2) held on to the No. 8 overall seed here despite dropping two of its final three games. Those two losses came to Div. 2 power Malden Catholic and a strong Catholic Conference competitor in Catholic Memorial, so it's not surprising that the late-season setbacks didn't hurt the Panthers in the power rankings much.
Beverly earns a preliminary round bye and will host the winner of No. 25 Framingham and No. 40 Haverhill on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Should they take care of business in the opener, it would likely set up an 8-9 showdown with talented Central Catholic in the Round of 16. Top-seeded BC High also lies on the same side of the bracket, meaning the Panthers will likely have to go through them if they want a crack at the title.
Some final stat leaders for the Panthers heading into tournament play: sophomore Ryder Frost, the NEC's Player of the Year, comes in at 19.4 ppg., 10.0 rpg. and 4.1 apg. while knocking down a whopping 62 threes. Gabe Copeland has played terrific down the stretch and averages 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Rook Landman and Dylan Crowley both average double figures in the scoring column while dishing the rock at a high rate, while Zack Sparkman has played great of late and tears down nearly eight rebounds per contest.
###
St. John's Prep checks in at No. 18 after going 11-9 against a formidable schedule of opponents. The Eagles also bypass the preliminary round, but will hit the road Friday (6:30 p.m.) to take on No. 15 Westford Academy. A win there would likely send them to a Round of 16 bout with No. 2 seeded Newton North. Head coach John Dullea and Co. will look to ride the play of Catholic Conference all-stars Kyle Webster, Mike O'Brien and Jack Perry towards a deep run.
###
Peabody turned in another successful season in the NEC, finishing with a 13-7 record. But their strength of schedule and some tight losses hurt their seeding as the Tanners landed at No. 36 in the 42-team field. They'll have a preliminary round matchup at No. 29 Cambridge Rindge & Latin Tuesday (7 p.m.), with the winner heading to No. 4 Springfield Central on Friday night (6:30). Sophomore guard Anthony Forte has really turned it on offensively down the stretch; his team will need some timely shooting from him and others if they are to keep their season alive.
DIVISION 2
Top 3 seeds: Malden Catholic, Mansfield, Burlington
At No. 10, Salem bursts into the playoffs boasting a 17-3 record (16-3 for MIAA purposes). When the Witches are clicking, which they've been more often than not, they're a fast paced, entertaining club that relies on a number of different players to get the job done. Between conference all-stars Treston Abreu, Darlin Santiago, Jack Doyle and freshman Brayson Green, as well as a reliable supporting cast, Salem has all the tools to make some real noise.
The Witches earned a home game in Round 1 and will take on the winner of No. 23 Medfield and No. 42 Somerset Berkley Friday at 6:30 p.m. Barring a substantial upset, No. 7 Norwood would likely be their next opponent, while No. 3 Burlington also lies in the same corner of the bracket.
###
Marblehead (13-7) finished the regular season with four straight impressive wins and garnered the No. 29 seed. All-Conference selection Kipp Schauder (12.8 ppg., 7.0 rpg.) and NEC all-stars Noah Mann and Tyrone Countrymon will look to continue their strong play at home against No. 36 Newburyport Tuesday night (6:30). Leominster, the No. 4 seed, awaits the winner of that game for a Friday night showdown (6:30). The Magicians have really turned up the defensive pressure and consistency down the stretch and seem to be peaking at the right time.
###
Masconomet battled through injury issues to secure the No. 37 spot after going 11-8 this winter. Head coach Steve Heintz's group will head to No. 28 Wakefield on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) with a chance to advance to an opening round clash with No. 5 Pope Francis Prep. Junior standout Matt Richardson is back in the fold after missing time with an ankle injury; his on court prowess will be key for the squad moving foward.
DIVISION 3
Top seeds: St. Mary's Lynn, Watertown, Tech Boston Academy
Swampscott had one of the better seasons around that not many people are talking about. After starting the season at 2-4, the Big Blue won their final 14 games to streak into the tournament with confidence and cohesion as the No. 5 seed. Cam O'Brien is as good as it gets from the point guard position, dishing out an area-best 8.5 assists per contest. Ryan Ward, Evan Roth, Max Brodsky and big men Mick Ross and Riad Benagour are all capable scorers and defenders that help round out a sound rotation for head coach Jason Knowles.
The Big Blue will open things up with a home game on Thursday (7 p.m.) against the winner of No. 28 Pittsfield and No. 37 Southeastern. They wouldn't run into top-seeded St. Mary's until state Final Four.
###
Bishop Fenwick (10-10) grabbed the No. 10 seed after winning their final game of the regular season in convincing fashion. Led by the talented trio of Jason Romans, Mike Yentin and Che Hanks, the Crusaders will host the winner of No. 23 Belchertown and No. 42 Quabbin on Saturday at 1 p.m. Perennial power New Mission (No. 7) also lies on their side of the bracket and could be a potential opponent in the Round of 16.
###
Essex Tech (11-9), which clinched a share of the CAC regular season crown for the first time since 2011 this season, comes in at No. 41. The Hawks will head to No. 24 Fairhaven on Tuesday at 6:30 and will look towards leader Shawn O'Keefe (12 ppg., 8.7 rpg.), as well as a healthy collection of shooters, to secure an upset. No. 9 Abington awaits the winner of that tilt in the opening round (Friday at 6:30).
DIVISION 5
While none of our teams will compete in Div. 4, Salem Academy did earn a spot here as the No. 16 seed. The Navigators went 12-8, good enough for a preliminary round bye and a home matchup against No. 17 Greenfield on Friday at 6:30. Jorbert Peralta (18 pgg., 7.2 rpg.) and Dexter Brown (17.9 ppg., 8.2 rpg) have been terrific all season and compliment each other well for a team that's looking for their first-ever victory in MIAA tournament play. Should they win Round 1, No. 1 Taconic would likely be next on deck.