Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing in the evening. Partial clearing late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.