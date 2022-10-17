Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.