Ime Udoka is out and 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla is in as head coach for the Boston Celtics.
Despite the unexpected changing of the guard, I truly don’t believe the Celtics will miss a beat.
Does that mean they’ll get back to the NBA Finals and win it this year? Not necessarily. But considering their star power, overall roster construction, and dedicated drive to win, Boston is undoubtedly an early favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference. The NBA is a player’s league, and while the coaching staff certainly matters, it isn’t the end-all be-all.
Boston will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) to open the regular season. It remains to be seen what starting lineup Mazzulla will trot out, especially with presumed starting center Robert Williams III ruled out for at least the next six weeks.
Here’s how I believe things will shake out as the Celtics dive into another promising campaign.
STARTING FIVE
Marcus Smart: The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a virtual lock to start at point guard. At 28 years old he’s now in his physical prime and shot nearly 42 percent from the field last season, his best mark since 2018-19 and second-highest clip in his eight-year career. His leadership, consistent energy and effort will be paramount once again.
Jaylen Brown: Forget what the media says or doesn’t say: Brown is a superstar. And at 25 years young, he realistically still has room to grow. Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals last season while shooting 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep.
Jayson Tatum: Still just 24, Tatum is coming off his best season, making All-NBA First Team and averaging 26.9 points, 8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Tatum had a rough go against the Warriors in the Finals, but he’s still arguably a Top 10 player and a guy that can single handedly win a ballgame (i.e. 46 points in Game 6 of last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals). Pencil him in as an MVP candidate this year.
Al Horford: When the Celtics resigned a 35-year-old Horford ahead of the 2021-22 season, I expected it to be more of a depth decision. They were getting a familiar face who was past his prime but still valued extremely high in terms of his leadership and locker room presence. Instead, Horford became a staple in the Celtics’ lineup, providing rebounding and defense at a high level while scoring in bunches when necessary. He had some of his best games in the playoffs and for the most part, remained healthy throughout the playoff run. He still has plenty left in the tank.
Derrick White: With Williams III out, Mazzulla opted to go smaller with White in the team’s preseason finale instead of rolling a more physical big like Blake Griffin or Grant Williams out there. Newly acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon is another candidate to fill this slot, but it also makes a lot of sense to bring him off the bench and pilot the second unit. The more than serviceable White appears to have the edge for now.
KEY BENCH PLAYERS
Malcolm Brogdon: I personally loved the Brogdon signing. He’s a versatile guard who prides himself on defense and consistently makes intelligent decisions offensively. At his best, the 6-foot-5, 29-year-old is a borderline all-star. Health is the main concern here, as Brogdon has played more than 70 regular season games just once in his career (as a rookie), and has failed to suit up for more than 60 games since 2018-19.
Grant Williams: Williams and the Celtics have yet to come to an agreement on a contract extension, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be an important piece to the puzzle. While inconsistent with his scoring, Williams did shoot 41 percent from deep last season and never seems to hurt his team defensively. He’ll play consistent minutes off the bench for Mazzulla and could even find himself in the starting lineup at some point.
Sam Hauser: The new guy on campus, Hauser comes in after splitting time between the Celtics and their G-League affiliate in Maine last season. Hauser can shoot, and that’s the primary reason he’s earned a full-time spot. At 6-foot-8 he offers some versatility defensively, too.
Blake Griffin: At 33 years old and in his 14th season, Griffin isn’t the player he once was. But as he showed for Brooklyn in the first round of last year’s playoffs against Boston, he still has enough left in the tank to make an impact. He’s no Danilo Gallinari, but the 5-time all-star has turned into a serviceable 3-point shooter, can still rebound and bang in the paint, and could very well be a spark off the bench.
RESERVES
Payton Pritchard: The University of Oregon product has shown flashes of brilliance in his two seasons with the Celtics, but actually regressed a bit under Udoka a year ago. His shooting prowess and ability to run the offense in a pinch remains intriguing, but Pritchard is still firmly behind Smart, Brogdon and White on the depth chart.
Luke Kornet: Following an ankle injury in training camp, Kornet was medically cleared to play in Friday’s preseason finale. Mazzulla opted to keep him on the bench, however, which was a somewhat surprising revelation considering many people felt Kornet had a chance to take Williams III’s spot in the starting lineup to begin the regular season. The 7-foot-2 stretch big will still have a chance to earn a spot in the nightly rotation, but for now he remains an afterthought — especially with Griffin now in the mix.
Noah Vonleh: A former lottery pick of the Portland Trailblazers, Vonleh did enough in the preseason to warrant a spot on the 15-man roster. His rebounding ability alone could come in handy, and if Vonleh can string together a few solid performances early on, he could play himself into a normal rotation spot.
With their starting unit and normal rotation players on the floor during the preseason, Boston (2-2) looked good, if not excellent at times. They’re hungry, they appear to be all-in on their new coach, and anything less than a championship would be a disappointment.
With teams like Milwaukee, Miami, Philly and Brooklyn all posing as serious threats in the East, getting back to the Finals will certainly be a challenge. But the time is now for Boston and their young core.
