DANVERS — The Beverly and Danvers girls lacrosse teams have already punched their tickets to the upcoming state tournament in their respective divisions. On Friday afternoon in Oniontown, the two rivals got one more competitive Northeastern Conference tilt under their belt before entering the win-or-go-home portion of the season.
And what a battle it was.
The evenly matched squads traded goals and runs throughout, with neither taking their foot off the gas despite the balmy conditions. Ultimately, it came down to possession in a tight game -- and Beverly made the most of that down the stretch.
Knotted up with just under a minute-and-a-half showing on the game clock Panthers' standout Lily Shea found a cutting Claire Brean, who picked up some speed toward the net. Brean hesitated momentarily, the proceeded to fire a shot, ripping the twine and giving her team a 10-9 edge.
Danvers did get the ball back with under 20 seconds to play and was able to get out in transition, but the Falcons were never able to get off a clean shot before time expired, giving the visitors the victory.
"(Brean) said after, 'I actually just stopped like that because I was afraid I wouldn't shoot, and when their girl just kept going I figured I had to,'" Panthers head coach Courtney McKallagat said of the game-winner. "So she kind of shocked herself with the goal, but that's the type of play that Claire's great at. Her speed is her greatest asset and to be able to just get someone going full speed and then stop on a dime like that ... she's great in that situation placing balls so we love to have her out there for that."
Brean's decisive goal was her first of the game, and obviously it couldn't have come at a more opportune time. It was also the Panthers' second consecutive strike to close out the contest, as Kayleigh Crowell had netted her third marker of the afternoon just three minutes earlier to tie it at 9-9.
Prior to that, it was anybody's game to be had. Danvers had roared out of the gate in the second half to the tune of four unanswered goals — courtesy of Jordan Turcotte, Kaylee Rich and Ellie Anderson (2) — to jolt ahead, 7-5.
The explosive spree prompted a Panthers timeout, and they quickly turned the tide from there.
"When we took that timeout they just kind of rallied with each other and went back to our mentality of, 'You have to play the possession game and you can't look too far ahead,'" said McKallagat. "We took that mentality and moved forward with it."
Crowell fired one home just after the timeout before Shea netted one of her own to knot things at 7-7. Shea then connected with Angelina Mazzone for another Panthers' goal as Beverly quickly seized the lead right back.
Turcotte responded with two straight goals to put Danvers back in front again, only to see Crowell tie it up with 4:37 remaining. Turcotte finished with three goals while Anderson had four in what was a valiant effort for the home team.
"(Turcotte and Anderson) are constant workhorses," said Danvers' head coach Nico Prandi. "Ellie's nonstop, always creating opportunities even from nothing, and playing great defense and getting the ball into the middle. And Jordan, she had a concussion in the middle of the season so it was a slow (return) for her after that. But she's finally catching her stride again which is great to see."
The Falcons will play one more game against Salem Tuesday afternoon before diving in to Division 2 state competition. A big focus of theirs over the past few weeks has been limiting the turnovers, and Prandi was pleased with that aspect in Friday's second half.
"We're just hoping to now feel fully healthy and get our minds right before the playoffs," said Prandi. "We're playing much better, definitely playing way better and having less turnovers which is huge."
As for Beverly -- which got the hat trick from Crowell, two goals from Lauren Caley, two goals and two helpers from Shea, and some terrific work in the midfield and defensively from Caroline Ploszay -- McKallagat hopes to see her team remain steady on draw controls and win the possession game come playoff time.
"We've been working a lot on the draw control and making sure we're getting that first step," she said. "We did not do a great job on that in the first half but cleaned it up a bit more in the second half. Even if we're playing higher seeded teams, if we have possession then they don't which is an advantage. So finding ways to create those possessions for ourselves is huge."
Now sitting at 11-8, Beverly was seeded No. 38 in Div. 1 when the MIAA released its latest power rankings on Friday. Danvers (now 10-7) came in at No. 26 in Div. 2.