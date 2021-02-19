DANVERS — Once Malden Catholic shooting guard Kingsley Breen caught fire Friday night, there was no putting him out.
In the semifinals of the Catholic Conference playoffs, visiting Malden Catholic put together one of the best offensive outings of any teams in the state this winter season. It was all ignited by Breen, who torched the hosts for 37 points in a 91-77 win over St. John's Prep at Connaughton Court.
The teams were dead even at halftime and Breen scored 23 of his 37 in the second half. He buried four of his seven three-pointers during a fourth quarter in which he had 14 total to outpace St. John's, which ends the season 6-3.
MC (6-4), which travels to Catholic Memorial for the conference final Saturday, had three players in double figures and drained 16 treys in all. Considering that the Eagles scored their second most points of the year and hadn't allowed any opponent over 70 this winter, this was simply a case of the opponent playing its very best basketball rather than any kind of misstep by St. John's.
"The way (MC) played tonight, I'm not sure anybody beats them," Prep coach John Dullea said. "It's one of the two or three most talented teams in the state and when they're clicking they don't have many weaknesses."
Jack Perry came out on fire for the Prep, hitting four deep triples in the early going as the Prep built an 18-9 lead. Perry had 17 in all and Rollie Castineyra had a great all-around game with 24; at times Castineyra made pull-up jumpers and he also slashed to the hoop and finished with great spin on the basketball.
After MC rallied to lead by eight twice in the second quarter, Castineyra and Aidan Callahan took over as the Eagles stormed back. Callahan facilitated very well and also had no fear going to the rim, getting himself to the line for 10 made free throws among his 18 points.
"Aidan's one of the best all-around players in the area. He could score 20 a night but that's not his style ... he's very unselfish and he also covers the other team's best player almost every game," Dullea said of his two-year captain and four-year varsity player.
The Prep came all the way back to tie it, 40-40, at halftime and took its last lead on the opening possession of the third. The Lancers went on a 21-12 run to take its largest lead and while St. John's got it down to six at the end of the quarter the Breen show was just beginning.
By canning consecutive triples to start the fourth, Breen got the Lancers on a run that never seemed to end. With 51 second half points in all, MC saw Christian Rios (10 points) attack the glass, Jamari Hamilton-Brown make a loud alley-oop dunk and collect several blocks and Jeff Hill pour in 17 points as they topped the Prep for the first time in three meetings this year.
"We got them twice in the regular season but we knew we'd have our hands full," Dullea said. "There really wasn't much we would've or could've done differently. When that team's firing on all cylinders they're going to be tough for anybody."
For an Eagles team that missed the regular state tournament last year, this winter was a major success. In a conventional year, St. John's probably would've been a threat in Division 1 North while contending for a Catholic Conference title: a credit to their senior leaders.
"I'm really proud of our guys," said Dullea. "With everything they've been through, I don't know if we've had a group that would've handled it as well as these guys did. All credit to them: They're a very enjoyable group to coach and they helped set us up with a very bright future by setting an example for the guys that are coming back,"
Malden Catholic 91, St. John's Prep 77
at Connaughton Court, Danvers
MC 23 17 26 25
SJP 20 20 20 17 77
Malden Catholic: Felder 2-1-6, Hill 6-2-16, Breen 15-0-37, Hamilton-Brown 4-0-9, Rios 2-4-10, Phillippe 1-0-2, Bragg 1-0-2, Martinez 3-0-9. Totals 34-7-91.
St. John's Prep: Perry 6-0-17, Curtain 1-0-2, Nabbat 1-0-2, Callahan 4-10-18, Castinerya 10-3-24, Wing 0-1-1, O'Brien 1-3-5, Webster 3-0-8. Totals 26-17-77.
Three pointers: MC, Breen 7, Martinez 3, Rios 2, Hill 2, Brawn, Felder; SJP: Perry 5, Webster 2, Castinyera.
Halftime: T, 40-50.
Records: MC, 6-4; SJP, 6-3.