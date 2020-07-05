North Shore Navigators 6, New Britain 4: Down 4-1 headed to the top of the eighth inning, Alex Brickman mashed a 3-run homer to knot things up for the Navs (2-0). Then, after both teams went scoreless in the ninth, Sean Lawlor and Brickman each crossed the plate on a wild pitch and pass ball, respectively. The Navs used nine pitchers in total, with Beau Dana earning the save in the bottom of the tenth to preserve the victory. Offensively, Logan Bravo, Ryan Turenne, Lawlor and Sal Frelick had the other hits.
Brickman, Navs rally for second straight win
