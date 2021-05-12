TOPSFIELD — For the past four decades Mass Golf has kicked off its competitive season with the unique Four-Ball Championship.
Due to the pandemic, the marquee event was not held last spring, but it returned in a big way this week at host clubs Ipswich Country Club and The Golf Club at Turner Hill.
The tournament, which implements a best ball format between pairs, regularly draws big numbers; this year was no different as nearly 400 golfers entered the field with hopes of coming out on top.
But by the time the final group had waltzed off the 18th green, only one duo could call themselves champions: John Broderick and Weston Jones. Each just 17 years old, the talented tandem was one of the youngest groups to compete. In proving time and time again over the past two days that age is simply a number, they became the tournament's youngest champions ever .
"Our plan coming in was definitely to win and it feels great to accomplish that goal," said Broderick, who along with Jones carded a -13 for the tournament. That was two strokes better than former champions and accomplished amateur golfers Matt Parziale and Herbie Aikens.
"(Parziale and Aikens) are incredible players and we knew they were going to be a main threat," added Jones. "We were tied with them after Day 1 and it was pretty intimidating. I mean, they played well, too, but it was just great to come out on top."
En route to claiming the crown Broderick (who attends Belmont Hill School) and Jones (Lincoln-Sudbury) carded a 64 at Ipswich CC on Tuesday and followed that up with a 67 at Turner Hill. They managed eight birdies in the opening round round, earning a tie at the top of the leaderboard and effectively boosting their confidence going into the final round.
"We scored well, we were both in the low 70s but we kind of left a bunch of shots out there, kind of like a little ham and egg," Jones said of the Day 1 performance. "But it was nice because we put together a really good score and we both knew we had a lot lower in us so it was a really good start."
On Day 2, things got off to a bit of a shaky start for the victorious team. But a chip in for birdie early in the round turned it all around.
"We started off and I made a nice birdie on two but then we both made sloppy bogeys on three," explained Broderick. "On the fourth hole there was a little weather that rolled in and I was 30 feet (from the pin) and Weston missed the green to the right. But he chipped in (for birdie) and it was such a big save because we had just made best ball bogey which is not good at all. We were kind of looking at (No. 4) as a grind for par, so to make birdie was huge honestly. It completely flipped our momentum."
Both Broderick and Jones admit that they had their eyes on the leaderboard after making the turn on Day 2, but they remained focused and locked in as they cruised to the finish line.
Meanwhile, Parziale and Aikens — who won the Four-Ball in 2016 and 2017 (Aikens also won with a different partner in 2009, 20010 and 2011) — didn't have any excuses following the loss. They played very well (64 at Ipswich and 69 at Turner), it just simply wasn't enough as they finished alone in second place.
"I think we did a lot of good and then the back 9 (on Wednesday) we just didn't hit enough good shots like we were yesterday," said Parziale, who along with Aikens will compete in a U.S. Open qualifier next week. "We played well, only two mistakes really so it wasn't a bad (tournament). We had a chance and that's all you can ask for."
Following the eight birdie outing on Tuesday, Broderick and Jones nearly matched that production on Wednesday with six more under-par holes. They made the turn at 3-under par thanks to birdies on No. 2, 4, 8, 9, 14 and 15. They struck the ball well both days, but admitted the putting came a little easier on Tuesday.
After the win was official, the duo took the time to compliment the two beautiful North Shore courses, both of which neither had previously had the pleasure of playing.
"They were both in awesome shape," said Broderick. "I didn't really know anything about the two courses because there was no practice rounds, but I was blown away by Ipswich. Then driving into (Turner Hill) this afternoon and seeing 17, 10 and 18, I was like 'wow, this is sick.'"
"Definitely a nice drive in," added Jones. "Both courses were awesome."
Familiar locals to fair well over the two days included former St. John's Prep star Nick Maccario and his partner Mike Calef, who teamed up in 2019 and earned a hard fought win over none other than Parziale and Aikens. Maccario and Calef finished in a tie for fourth this time out with a score of 8-under-par.
Turner Hill's own Kyle Vincze and John Sadowski finished in a tie for 12th (-3), Kernwood's Brent Besch and his partner Kurt Goetjen were tied for 22nd (-1), Bradford CC's Michael Kuzara and Shawn Roderick managed a tie for 32nd (even par), Salem Country Club's Ryan Daly and his partner Matt Mackin were tied in 41st (+1) and Beverly Golf and Tennis' Brendan Carr and Emilio Bardini finished in a tie for 52nd (+3). Reigning Salem News Golfer of the Year Ethan Doyle, from Salem, also competed alongside Tim Richmond. The duo finished at +11 with a 79 at Turner Hill and a 77 at Ipswich.