MANCHESTER BY THE SEA — Play was suspended just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at Essex County Club for the final round of stroke play at the 115th Massachusetts Amateur Championship.
But not before history was made at the renowned Donald Ross course.
Vanderbilt University’s John Broderick, who has secured numerous wins on the Massachusetts amateur circuit throughout his young career, fired a scorching 62 (8-under par) to smash the competitive course record at Essex. The Dedham Country and Polo Club member played a near perfect, bogey-free round, dropping in eight birdies on the day to top the previous course record of 65 held by Jack Nies.
“Honestly, I made birdie on nine and then I kind of had a good feeling I was in good shape,” said Broderick, who was 3-under par as he made the turn. “I just told my caddie Sully, ‘Let’s have a good time on the back nine’, and we did. That was probably the least nervous I’ve been playing good golf in my life. It was a lot of fun.”
Broderick birdied the par-5 fifth, the par-3 seventh and the par-4 ninth before really finding his groove on the back. He proceeded to roll in birdie putts on 10, 12, 14, 15 and 18, with a large crowd of spectators welcoming him back to the clubhouse with a worthy applause.
While Broderick stole the show, he wasn’t the only player to best that former course record of 5-under. One of his playing partners on Tuesday, Ricky Stimets (Worcester CC), fired a 65 to tie the mark, as did Brookline’s James Imai. Cummaquid Golf Club’s Aidan O’Donovan wrapped up a 6-under 64 moments earlier on his finishing hole, the ninth.
“We were just in a good rhythm all day and (Stimets) got off to a good start,” Broderick said of the vibes for the afternoon playing alongside another golfer in Stimets who was equally in the zone.
“I didn’t realize we were playing that well until I think he turned to me on the par 3 on the back and was like, ‘I’m 4-under and you’re 5-under’. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t realize that.”
Broderick admitted he didn’t try to play aggressive; the balmy conditions and lack of wind made attacking the layout a bit easier compared to Monday’s rain soaked affair.
“I was just making good swings and just hit good shots,” said Broderick. “I wasn’t trying to force things; I was honestly just trying to play for 18 pars today because I knew that would put me in a good spot to make match play.”
While Broderick snuck his spectacular round in just before the horns blew for darkness, a slew of other golfers will have to head out Wednesday morning to finish up. Broderick will almost certainly hold on to his top spot on the leaderboard at 9-under par overall (69-62), while Imai (69-65; 6-under) currently sits alone in second.
The field will be whittled down to the top 32 golfers for Wednesday’s match play bracket, with the cut line currently standing at 5-over par.
As far as locals go, Swampscott’s Christian Emmerich (71-71; 2-over) will comfortably move through. The Kernwood Country Club member played incredibly steady golf over the past two days, making four birdies against six bogeys.
Gloucester’s Mark Turner, a former St. John’s Prep star, battled through some tough holes on Tuesday to make the cut at 3-over par (69-74). The Bass Rocks member had two double-bogeys on Tuesday but did enough to skate through.
“The biggest thing is just trying to get yourself there because once you’re in the match play really anything can happen,” said Turner, who managed four birdies on Tuesday. “You can be a little more aggressive in spots and then pick your spots where you want to play a little more conservative. But I try to still stick to playing the course and I think my best is good enough most of the time, so we’ll see what happens.”
Another former Eagle, Nick McLaughlin, who won the Mass. Am. back in 2015, will also likely move through after finishing stroke play at 70-74 (4-over). McLaughlin played nearly two full rounds on Tuesday after Monday’s weather forced him to halt play less than halfway through.
“I feel like I actually played pretty well the last two days,” said McLaughlin. “Today was a little bit of a slog for us; I think I played 30 holes, maybe 29, so it’s kind of a long week to start with and with the delays yesterday that just extended things. So long day, it got hot, it got humid, but we’ll have a fresh start tomorrow.”
McLaughlin got started early on Tuesday morning and was forced to deal with some strong winds — something Broderick and others were able to avoid later in the afternoon.
Boxford’s Frank Vana is also in the mix, finishing 74-71 (5-over) to stay just inside the cut line for the moment. Emmerich’s brother Aidan finished at 6-over (72-74) and will need some help Wednesday morning in order to advance.
Westboro’s Molly Smith, the first female golfer to ever qualify and compete at the Mass. Am., held her own both days, but will fall just short of the cut line with a 74-75 (9-over par) performance. Derek Ducharme (75-74; 9-over) had the shot of the day, acing the 172-yard par-3 11th hole midway through the afternoon.
