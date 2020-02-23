Brown becomes Endicott's first 2,000 point scorer

The Endicott College men’s basketball team wrapped up another fantastic regular season with a convincing Senior Day win over Curry College Saturday.
But the afternoon belonged to senior captain Keith Brown.
Brown surpassed the 2,000 career-point mark with a free throw late in the second half of the Gulls’ 89-67 drubbing over Curry.
The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter became the first Endicott player, male or female, to reach the coveted milestone. He finished with a game-high 36 points.
“It just kind of happened. Nobody really plans for this to happen,” said Brown. “I was just doing whatever I could to help my team win; that’s the most important part of the game.
“(But) it was a special moment for me, my family and my teammates. I’m happy I was able to do it at home at a place where I’ve been for four years. This place has done so much for my family and I, and it was only right that this happened on Senior Day.”
Heading into the regular season finale, Brown needed 35 points to hit the mark. That means he now has 2,001 total points in a Gulls uniform.
He played 30 minutes in the win, shot 11-for-26 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Brown also added 11 rebounds and three steals for good measure.
In his four years at Endicott, Brown scored 209 points as a freshman (9.1 points per game), 653 as a sophomore (career-best 24.2 ppg), 601 as a junior (23.1 ppg) and has 538 and counting as a senior while averaging 21.5 per contest.
His team, meanwhile, locked up the top seed in the upcoming Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament with the victory. Endicott finished 18-7 overall in the regular season and 12-4 in CCC play; it’ll host the winner of 4th seeded Salve Regina and No. 5 Wentworth in the CCC semifinals Thursday (time TBA).
