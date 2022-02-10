DANVERS — Earlier this week the Salem Academy boys basketball team earned its first-ever MIAA state tournament berth.
On Thursday evening at Danvers, the Navigators rode that momentum into an out-of-conference tilt against the Falcons, executing a tremendous defensive game plan en route to a convincing 65-46 victory.
Salem’s zone defense and committed two-man trap caused all sorts of problems for Danvers, allowing them to force low percentage shots and get out and run on the other end.
Dexter Brown led the way with a monster performance that saw him pump in a game-high 26 points to go with 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks.
“Our assistant coach, coach (Mark) Lee, he’s worked extensively with our guys on their rotations defensively,” said Navigators’ head coach Ben Petrides, his team now 11-5. “They buy into what he’s preaching and he’s helped a lot with their discipline, rotations being tight ... it’s taken some time but they’re really buying in to knowing all five spots so it’s kind of interchangeable which is huge.”
Thanks to those crisp rotations and active hands defensively, Salem Academy was able to shake off a slow start to take a double-digit lead (31-15) into halftime. Time and time again in the second quarter, the Navigators forced Danvers into rushed shots from beyond the arc, many of which came in desperation towards the end of the shot clock.
On the other end, Brown got going early and often. He relentlessly attacked the paint with a purpose, using his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame to shake off defenders on his way to 15 first half points. Point guard Ivan Paredes (13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) did a nice job running the offense and helping generate efficient looks for his teammates.
“We continue to preach attack the rim, attack the rim,” said Petrides. “Ivan, Dexter and Jorbert (Peralta) were super aggressive early and it kind of set the tone to open up some more space for the rest of our guys. We always say we should take more free throws, a lot more, than threes, unless they’re in rhythm, and we got to the line early tonight.”
Petrides group hit just one triple on the evening (courtesy of Lorenzo Peguero) and never seemed to force any shots from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Danvers struggled to find any sort of rhythm while jacking plenty of long balls of their own with limited success.
“I always tell my kids everyone has a green light to shoot,” said Danvers’ head coach Chris Timson. “But they have to shoot it after a couple of reversals, especially against a zone. When you’re just coming down, making one pass and shooting it, that’s what the defense wants you to do. I think we were just shooting every time we caught the ball instead of catching and shooting within our offense. So it was kind of disappointing to see that.”
Competing on Senior Night as the team’s lone fourth-year option, Adam Akerman did provide a nice spark for the Falcons. Akerman scored all 10 of his points in the second half, adding five rebounds and two steals. He was aggressive in getting to the rim and extremely active defensively down the stretch.
“He knows it’s his last couple of weeks and he’s just trying to go hard,” said Timson. “I’m proud of the way he’s handled himself all year. He’s a great kid and you love to see that effort and energy; that’s all you can ask for as a coach is to play as hard as you can and that’s what he did tonight.”
Peralta added a solid all-around outing for Salem, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a game-best six steals. It was another great tune-up game for the Navigators, a team that will see similar competition in the Division 3 state tourney.
“Our athletic director, Drew Betts, all he’s ever done is elevate our program and try to get us as much competition and different competition as we can see,” said Petrides. “It’s prepared us for competing at the MIAA level and getting into the tournament was huge for us.”
Salem Academy 65, Danvers 46
at Danvers High School
Danvers: Jacob Wescott 3-0-6, Adam Akerman 4-2-10, Deryn Lanphere 1-3-6, Johnny DiTomaso 3-0-8, Michael Moroney 2-0-4, Tyler Tibbetts 1-0-2, Evan Currie 2-0-5, Aris Xerras 2-1-5. Totals: 18-6-46.
Salem Academy: Azriel Taguiam 2-0-4, Jorbert Peralta 7-3-17, Lorenzo Peguero 2-0-5, Dexter Brown 10-6-26, Ivan Paredes 5-3-13. Totals: 26-12-65.
Halftime: 31-15, Salem Academy
3-pointers: D — DiTomaso 2, Lanphere, Currie; SA — Peguero.
Records: D 2-16; SA 11-5
