DORCHESTER — An ACL tear the final game of Carson Browne's freshman season of football could have ruined his high school gridiron career.
Instead, he worked overtime to rehab his left knee and stayed committed to the St. John's Prep football program, hoping he'd get a chance to showcase what he could do when healthy.
That time came Friday night at Cotter Field in Dorchester against Catholic Conference rival BC High.
Starting in place of all-star running back James Guy (nursing his own injury), Browne exploded for 277 yards rushing on 34 carries and one touchdown as the Eagles held off their hosts for a 40-26 victory.
"Carson's one of the best freshman backs we've had here in a long time, and ever since that injury he's been fighting his way to get back," said St. John's Prep (6-1) head coach Brian St. Pierre. "I'm so happy for him; what a workhorse effort. It's a credit to him and credit to our line for allowing him to have the night that he did."
That line — tackles Kyle Webster and Pius Ejindu, guards Christhian Difo and captain Jacob Cuddire, center Kurt Plakans, and tight ends Mikey Nabbout and Mason McSweeney — allowed the Eagles' offense to rack up 23 first downs and finish with 472 total yards.
"We try to be a very balanced offense and always work hard on the run game," said St. Pierre. "We challenged those guys last week and they responded; we had over 180 yards (rushing vs. Catholic Memorial), and I think we had some carryover tonight. We really played well physically up front."
Browne, a Peabody native, had 10 carries of 11 yards or more Friday night, including a 36-yarder, another 33-yard gallop and one good for 26. His touchdown, a 21-yard scamper around right end on the first play of the fourth quarter, gave the Eagles a 40-20 lead.
Jackson Delaney, a senior captain and wideout, also had a big game with nine grabs for 134 yards and three touchdowns from 15, 30 and 23 yards out, respectively. He almost had a fourth, but the pass to the left corner of the end zone just went off of his fingertips.
All three of those scoring throws came from the right arm of senior signal caller Jack Perry, who threw for 177 yards on 13-of-20 passing. He finished the evening with four TD passes, including a 20-yarder to junior fullback Jack Fillion in the first quarter. Another potential score -- a 75-yard pass to Stephon Patrick on the Prep's first offensive play -- was called back because of a holding penalty
Perry also zig-zagged his way for a 19-yard second half touchdown run, starting off running right before being hemmed in, reversing field, following his blockers and hitting a seam on the left side to find paydirt.
These offensive exploits, particularly that of Browne and the offensive line, were what St. Pierre referred to as "the silver lining" of the night. There was plenty, however, that the head coach was less than pleased with.
Start with the fact that winless BC High (now 0-7) jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead less than three minutes in after quarterback Brennan Malone fooled the Prep on touchdown runs of 61 and 45 yards, respectively.
Even after the visitors scored the next 27 points to take what seemed to be a comfortable (27-14) halftime lead, the Eagles couldn't put their fellow Eagles away until the final minute. A fumble and an interception, both deep in BC High territory, negated potential scoring chances, and the defense was gashed for big plays in the second half when they should've been putting the hammer down, said St. Pierre.
The inability to wrap up when tackling, a season long issue, also befell the Eagles at times.
"I don't know what it is right now," St. Pierre said of his defense "We're not doing anything different than we've done in the past. We came into the season inexperienced in spots, but by late October we're not inexperienced. Guys in those spots have to start proving themselves.
"Confidence is an issue right now," he continued. "We have to get our swagger back, and the only way you can do that is to get back on the practice field and work at it. That's the only way I know how. We won't win another game playing the way we did tonight."
The left-handed Malone, in addition to finishing with 132 yards on the ground, also completed 10 second half passes and finished with 166 yards through the air. Running back Brody Rice capped off two scoring drives by the home team with TD runs of 2 and 3 yards, respectively.
"It's not for lack of effort; maybe it's guys trying to do too much," said St. Pierre, whose team hosts St. John's of Shrewsbury next Saturday (1 p.m.) in its regular season finale prior to the start of the playoffs. "It's just little things here and there all over (defensively). And offensively we're dangerous, but we still have to clean stuff up. We're not finishing the way that I want.
"I can't put my finger on all of it," he added, "but we need to figure it out pretty quick."
St. John's Prep 40, BC High 26
at Cotter Field, Dorchester
St. John's Prep (6-1);7;20;7;6;40
BC High (0-7);14;0;6;6;26
Scoring summary
BCH-Brennan Malone 61 run (Benjamin Evee pass from Malone)
BCH-Malone 45 run (pass failed)
SJP-Jack Fillion 20 pass from Jack Perry (Max Rizza kick)
SJP-Jackson Delaney 15 pass from Jack Perry (Rizza kick)
SJP-Delaney 30 pass from Perry (kick wide)
SJP-Perry 19 run (Rizza kick)
BCH-Brody Rice 2 run (pass failed)
SJP-Delaney 23 pass from Perry (Rizza kick
BCH-Rice 3 run (pass failed)
SJP-Carson Browne 21 run (kick wide)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: SJP — Carson Browne 34-277, Jack Perry 3-19, Ryan Grenier 1-(-1); BC High — Brennan Malone 8-132, Brody Rice 17-65.
PASSING: SJP — Perry 13-20-177-4-1, Victor Harrington 0-1-0-0-0; BC High — Malone 16-30-172-0-1.
RECEIVING: SJP — Jackson Delaney 9-134, Jack Fillion 1-20, Stephon Patrick 1-12, Mason McSweeney 1-6, Jesse Ofurie 1-5; BC High — Colin Benson 4-85, Andrew Tolland 7-47, Benjamin Evee 5-40.