Four years ago as eighth graders, Scotty Brown and Carson Browne were teammates on the Mass Elite football team that won the Northeast Region championship and earned a trip to nationals in Naples, Fla. that December, finishing fifth overall in the country.
Flash forward to the present and Scotty Brown is now the highly touted quarterback of undefeated Andover High (9-0), which will entertain St. John’s Prep (7-2) and its star running back, Carson Browne, Friday at 7 p.m. in the Division 1 state quarterfinals. The winner will advance to semifinals to take on either Central Catholic (a common opponent for both schools) or Everett.
In September the Eagles, who were without Browne (out with a high ankle sprain) lost to Central, 17-7. A week later, Brown and the Golden Warriors defeated the Raiders for the first time 2012, taking a 30-29 decision. Another member of that star-studded Mass Elite 8th grade squad is Central Catholic’s big tight end, Preston Zinter.
Seeded seventh in the Division 1 draw, the visiting Eagles will have to contain Brown, a dual threat that can hurt teams with his arm or legs. Browne, meanwhile, will be looking to eclipse 100 yards on the ground and find the end zone more than once.
“I went to their summer camp as an eighth grader, then tried out for the elite team,” said Browne. “It was a great experience. In Florida we went up against great competition from around the country, starting off with a tough Maryland Metro and then facing Dallas.
Browne, who is from Peabody, was mainly used as a cornerback on the team, but also saw time at running back. He said playing with so many top players was an experience he won’t forget.
“Scotty and I got to know each other and were pretty close,” said Browne. “He’s a really good quarterback and was always speedy. We had competed to see who was faster, which was fun.
“He can beat you passing the ball or running: a compete quarterback,” Browne added. “He’s going to be hard to handle, but our defense has been playing really well. and I know coach (Chris) Tolios (the Prep’s defensive coordinator) will prepare us and come up with a great game plan.”
Pingree’s star receiver Chris Colby of Rowley, who has 10 touchdown receptions this season, was also a member of that elite squad. So were Mike Oates, Cole Jette, and Matt Defeo of Xaverian, the Eagles’ traditional Thanksgiving Day rivals (the Hawks are also in the Division 1 quarterfinals and faced Springfield Central Thursday night).
“It was good meeting all those guys and being on the same team,” said Brown. “I keep track of what they’re doing now and enjoy seeing them after games when we do go against them. It’s great keeping those relationships developed not just at games, but practices and the trip to Florida. Looking back I realize just how much talent we had on that team.”
Brown, who also plays free safety for second-seeded Andover, has thrown for over 4,000 career yards with 48 touchdowns. He’s also run for over 2,000 yards and is averaging 4.7 yards a carry.
The Prep’s Browne said he’s excited about going against his old teammate with so much on the line Friday night.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “They’ll bring their crowd, and the student section will be packed. They’ll be yelling, but that’s what gets me going when I hear them cheering for their team.”
