BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, September 12, the “Historic 100,” a list of the 100 most legendary players in franchise history as voted upon by an independent committee of journalists and media members, historians and members of the hockey community.
From the “Historic 100,” the independent selection committee, appointed by the club in June, will determine the final 20 players (12 forwards, 6 defensemen, 2 goaltenders) that will comprise the All-Centennial Team, presented by Rapid7.
The All-Centennial Team will be revealed at the Centennial Gala on Thursday, October 12.
Fans now have the opportunity to select their own individual All-Centennial Teams by visiting this link. Fans can create, download and share their all-time roster cards for friendly debate and discussion across social media.