The Boston Bruins have two of their key young pieces of the future officially back in the fold.
Forward Trent Frederic and the club avoided a scheduled arbitration hearing Tuesday afternoon by agreeing on a two-year NHL contract worth $2.3 per season.
Also on Tuesday, a ruling came down from the arbitration who heard the case of goaltender Jeremy Swayman over the weekend. Boston will have to pay Swayman $3.475 million for this upcoming season.
The 25-year-old Frederic, who primarily played the wing in 2022-23 but could ultimately shift to his natural position of center this the upcoming campaign, had 17 goals and 31 points in 79 games for Boston last season while finishing with a plus-minus of +28.
The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder was fourth on the team in penalty minutes (57) while tying A.J. Greer for the team lead in fighting majors (7). He was also sixth in goals scored. Frederic did, however, have the lowest average ice time per game (11:55) of any Bruin. He was also held scoreless in five playoff games with 10 penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating.
Swayman, a 24-year-old, teamed up with Vezina Trophy winning teammate Linus Ullmark to capture the William M. Jennings Trophy for the goaltending duo with the fewest goals allowed () last season.
Appearing in 37 games for last season’s Presidents Trophy winners, Swayman went 24-6-4 with a 2.27 goals against average and a .920 save percentage to go with four shutouts. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound keeper appeared in Games 6 and 7 of the team’s first round playoff series against Florida and was saddled with the Game 7 overtime loss.
Swayman is 54-23-7 over his 88-game NHL career with a 2.24 GAA, .920 save percentage and nine shutouts.
The Bruins, who will be celebrating their 100th season, open the 2023-24 campaign against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN