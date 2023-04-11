BOSTON — News, notes and quotes from the Bruins' final regular season home game of this most unexpected of seasons, a 5-2 victory over the didn't-look-like-they-wanted-to-be-here Washington Capitals:
1. Another NHL record falls: After securing the National Hockey League record for most wins in a single regular season two nights earlier in Philadelphia, the Bruins set a new single season points mark against the Capitals.
By adding two more to their already overflowing account, the Bruins (64-12-5) now have a staggering 133 points with one regular season remaining Thursday at Montreal.
The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, generally regarded to be among the best teams ever in league history, held the previous mark of 132 points based on its inexplicable 60-8-12 record. They rolled over the Bruins in four straight in that spring's Stanley Cup Final, its second of four straight Cups.
"It's something we're proud of," said left wing Brad Marchand. "We did set our sights on it the last little while where we kind of locked up first (place in the NHL) and needed something to play for the remainder of the regular season.
"It's a goal we wanted to accomplish, (but) it's not our be-all end-all ... but we're very proud of this group. To be the top wins and most points is an incredible accomplishment in this league, and something down the road we'll be more proud of."
Head coach Jim Montgomery said setting the new wins record "felt like the record" more than the points mark, but took the time to talk about the Canadiens of his youth. The Montreal native said he walked them all the time growing, but could only get tickets to the old Montreal Forum to see also-rans such as the California Golden Seals or Washington Capitals in person.
"I think about all the Hall of Famers on those teams, Scotty Bowman behind the bench, the old Montreal Forum ... I think about how great those teams were and we surpassed that. It's significant because those were dominant teams.
"We're in elite company, and it's a nice feeling."
2. Marchand snaps scoring drought: Having gone 17 games without a goal (March 9th vs. Edmonton), Marchand scored for the first time in 33 days with a power play tally in the first period. It was Marchand's 21st goal of the season; he later assisted on Jake DeBrusk's empty netter that sealed the win.
"You almost have to laugh about it," is how Marchand described his goal-less streak prior to Tuesday night. "It's one of those things that gets frustrating, but gets to a point where it's just laughable. You can't take it too serious, and I think that's where it got to. It's not the norm and I know that ... but at the same time, we're winning a lot of games and we're having a lot of fun, so letting the frustration get in the way of that ... I just wasn't going to worry about it."
Making it easier to swallow, said Marchand, was the team's depth, ability to get scoring from all four lines and D-corps, and that the Bruins continued to find ways to win virtually every night.
"It does take the pressure off and allows me to feel comfortable and get back to my game," he admitted.
So after finally breaking through, did Marchand take any good natured ribbing from his teammates back on the bench?
"They know better," he said with a smirk.
3. Power (play) is back on: Between January 1 and March 30, the Bruins had converted on just 20-of-126 power play attempts, a shade under 16 percent. That was a far cry from the start of the season through the end of December, when they were clicking along at a 27.6 success rate (37-for-134).
Boston seems have regained its man advantage mojo this month ... a good sign with the playoffs starting next week. Marchand and 7th Player Award winner Pavel Zacha (off a rebound out front) both converted while at 5-on-4, giving the Bruins six power play goals in 13 chances in April — a blistering 46.1 percent.
"I have zero concerns about our power play," said Montgomery, citing his club's strong breakouts and entries of late.
4. Gone fishin': Fourth line center Tomas Nosek's third period goal, a pretty shot from between the circles that cleanly beat Capitals keeper Charlie Lindgren, was a milestone marker for the 30-year-old pivot. It marked the 100th point of his NHL career, giving him 42 goals and 58 points in 398 NHL contests with Detroit, Vegas and Boston.
After snapping his shot (which turned out to be the game-winner) past Lindgren, Nosek made a beeline for the net and fished the puck out for himself as a keepsake.
"Good for him. He's a great teammate," Montgomery said of Nosek. "He's done so much good stuff behind the scenes and little things that help our build team win. One hundred points, it's a good career for anybody in this league. Maybe not Pasta, but most players. It's a significant number."
5. Cup chants: Marchand, on hearing the 'We Want The Cup!' chants at TD Garden:
"You can tell the excitement that the city has right now. The expectations are there, and there's a long way to get to that point. We love that challenge, we love that opportunity, we're really excited about it as well. But it's a step by step process that we need to focus on; we need to worry about Game 1 and game-by-game after that.
"The energy in the Garden was incredible, the energy around the city is incredible right now," he added. "It's the best time of year; it's the best trophy in sports and hardest to win. We're excited about it."