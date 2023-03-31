BOSTON — David Pastrnak's backhand goal 41 seconds into overtime officially clinched the President's Trophy for the Boston Bruins Thursday night thanks to their 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Here are five observations from the contest:
1. Thursday Night Fights: It took until the 75th game of the regular season for the Bruins to be assessed three fighting majors in one game, but on this night they achieved that trifecta — and the first two both sent messages that sparked both the squad and their fan base.
First, it was Jakub Lauko giving his team a spark when he dropped the gloves with Hanover native Billy Sweezey in a spirited bout five-and-a-half minutes into the second period.
"It was great by him (and) it did get us going," said fellow pugilist Trent Frederic. "We're playing a lot of games right now, so the little stuff goes a long way. It gets the guys going."
Later in the second stanza, after captain Patrice Bergeron was cross checked in the face by Blue Jacket Lane Pederson in the offensive zone and Pederson was initially assessed a 5-minute major, which was then changed to a minor, the Bruins responded. Once Pederson was out of the box, Frederic challenged him and dropped him with one punch — to the delight of his teammates and the 17,565 on hand.
"It probably should've been a five, but that's what's so great about hockey; you can put it in your own hands," said Frederic. "A lot of guys would do that for Bergy; pretty much anyone on the team."
In the third period, defenseman Brandon Carlo and Columbus' Boone Jenner chucked knuckles in front of the penalty box.
"Tonight by no means we were at the standard we've seen most of the year," said head coach Jim Montgomery, "but what I liked is how Lauko did that, how Frederic didn't let our captain get abused."
The Bruins had twice had a pair of fighting majors in the same game this season prior to Thursday night: Nov. 3 vs. the Rangers (with A.J. Greer and Frederic both throwing down), then again 10 nights later against Vancouver (with Tomas Nosel and Greer doing the honors).
"It's fun to get into a couple of scraps for the fans here," added Frederic, who has a team-high seven bouts in 2022-23. "I feel like we've had a lot of away fights, so they haven't seen as much. (Tonight) they paid the price for it."
2. Bertuzzi rewarded: Taking his spot net front on the second power play unit, Bertuzzi was opportunistic when Pavel Zacha found him from with a pretty backhand feed in the crease, tying the game at 1-1.
"I like being in front of the net," said Bertuzzi following his sixth goal of the season. "Obviously there's a lot of skill guys around making plays, so I'm just there to try any rebound.
"Sometimes it's whether I screen or sit off to the back post, like tonight when Pav made a nice play back door. I just have to read off them."
Montgomery noted that while his team's struggling power play was better Thursday in terms of recovering pucks and having more zone time, there's plenty of work to be done in terms of crisper passes and faster breakouts, among others. Still, what Bertuzzi brings to the unit is a plus, he stated.
"He knows when to screen and slide off," Montgomery noted of Bertuzzi. "He's in those areas constantly, and that's why I think he's going to be really important when the games get really hard to score (in the playoffs)."
3. Role players: Tomas Nosek drew praise from his head coach for winning a defensive zone faceoff while at 3-on-3 in overtime and skating to the bench, allowing Zacha to hop on. That, in turn, allowed Hampus Lindholm to make a long stretch pass to Pastrnak for the breakaway leading to the winner in OT.
"Even thought tonight's game was not the standard we've seen all year, it does exemplify how good of a team we are because of people executing and relishing their roles and coming out with another win," said Montgomery.
4. Awards season: Prior to puck drop, some hardware was given out to a few deserving players.
Center Charlie Coyle nabbed the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination as chosen by the 'Gallery Gods'. Goaltender Linus Ullmark was chosen as the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance on home ice as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association; Bergeron was the pick for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by Bucyk himself; and the Bruins Three Stars of the season, as chosen by 98.5 The Sports Hub, went to 1.) David Pastrnak, 2. Ullmark, and 3.) Brad Marchand.
5. Not satisfied: The Bruins were pleased, but certainly not content, with officially wrapping up the President's Trophy ... which was essentially a foregone conclusion for the last two-plus months.
"It's been a magical season so far," said Montgomery, "and we know the hardest part is ahead of us. And we're looking forward to that grind."
Boston will face a potential first round foe in the Penguins Saturday in Pittsburgh (3 p.m.), then take on the Blues in St. Louis Sunday (3:30 p.m.) before having three days off before meeting Toronto next Thursday at home (7 p.m.).