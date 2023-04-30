BOSTON — Overtime was needed Sunday night at TD Garden to determine whether the Bruins' historic season would continue or would end in a total collapse.
Florida's Brandon Montour scored his second goal of the game with just 59.3 seconds left in the third period and with his goaltender pulled for an extra skater, tying the contest at 3-3 after regulation in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first round series.
Goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who was making his first start of the series (just the 4th goalie in league history to do so in a Game 7), made 23 saves through the first 60 minutes of play.
Boston was down two scores just 74 seconds into the second period and, after dropping Games 5 and 6, were in danger of an all-time choke job after setting NHL records for most wins and points in a single regular season.
But known as a team that dominated the third period throughout the regular season, they found a way to respond over the final 20 minutes to first tie the score, then take the lead before the 8th seeded Panthers knotted it up inside the final minute.
In their NHL record 30th all-time Game 7, the Bruins were pressing early on and seemed out of sync. They were tentative at times; in other instances they committed unforced turnovers, simply giving the puck away to the Floridians with sloppy or ill-advised passes. When Boston did have possession in the offensive zone, it spent too much time stickhandling and looking to make the perfect pass rather than get shot volume on Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
As a result the Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Montour swooped in to beat Swayman with a power play backhand in the first period, and a Hampus Lindholm giveaway in his own end enabled Sam Reinhart to pick up the thank-you-very-much turnover in the low slot and bury it.
The team that had scored first had won each of the first six games in this series, and the way both teams were playing at this point it seemed like there'd be no deviating from the norm.
Needing a break of any kind, the Bruins got it when Marc Staal was called for tripping six minutes into the second. The hosts converted when David Krejci buried a slapper from the lower circle and the Garden erupted, hoping to will their heroes into building off of that momentum.
Although a power play opportunity later in the second went by the books, the second such infraction of the frame against Montour (this one for high sticking Brad Marchand in the offensive zone) paid off when it carried over into the third. Dmitry Orlov let a bomb fly from the top of the right circle that Tyler Bertuzzi redirected past Bobrovsky just 55 seconds into the final frame to tie the score.
Riding that wave like a pro surfer on Australia's Gold Coast, the Bruins finally took their first lead with 15:49 to go after Brandon Carlo fired a long shot on net that Bobrosky stopped, but the juicy rebound went right to David Pastrnak on the goalie's stick side and the 61-goal man buried it.
The Garden crowd was buzzing and amped up for the Bruins to close out the series. But Florida persisted and, with Bobrovsky on the bench for a 6-on-5 situation, Montour beat Swayman near post stick side to tie things up.