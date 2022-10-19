When the September/October 2022 Dartmouth Alumni Magazine came in the mail to Sandy Bryan Weatherall’s home in Ipswich, her husband Bob was surprised to see his wife’s picture on the cover.
She was listed as No. 10 on the school’s Top 15 all-time women’s greatest athletes of all time. The best 100 were mentioned in the magazine, but only that select finest 15 were ranked.
“I was out somewhere at the time when Bob went to get the mail, and he sent out a text to family with the cover of the article and the word ‘Mommy’ for our kids. I think it was even before he had a chance to read it and find out I was in the top 15,” said Bryan Weatherall, who was not only an outstanding lacrosse player at Dartmouth but also a nationally ranked runner who competed in the Junior Olympics and AAU American championships.
“I had no idea Dartmouth was putting together a list like that and hadn’t been contacted,” she said. “When we read the article I was completely taken by surprise and humbled by the honor.”
Bryan Weatherall started out as a runner at young age; her father Bob even built a long jump pit in the back yard where she could practice. By the time she was a seventh grader she had expanded her athletic career with interest in both field hockey and lacrosse.
“My dad even organized a track team at Pingree when I went there because there wasn’t one at the time,” she said. “He loved all sports, but track was his favorite. I joined a running club and my coach was Dave Jellerson (the veteran Beverly High girls track coach). He was wonderful, and Fred Hammond helped out. There were so many along along the way; I’m just so grateful to all the people that were there.”
Bryan Weatherall played both field hockey and lacrosse in high school for the Highlanders. As a Dartmouth freshman, she concentrated on lacrosse but played a little field hockey and ran some track.
The summer after high school graduation she made the New England team, competing in the Women’s National Lacrosse Tournament.
“I remember there was an open tryout after the tourney and I did it,” said Bryan Weatherall. “I was one of three Sandy’s and when they called out the names after the next round, each time I heard ‘Sandy’ I thought it was me, but mine wasn’t called. I did get an invitation saying I made the team later, though.”
She went on to make the US Women’s Lacrosse squad, which that trained at colleges as well as a high school in Delaware. One of the highlights was a rewarding trip to Australia for games. She was part of three World Cup teams, helping the USA win titles in 1982 and 1989.
She was the youngest player on the roster her junior year in college. A, center midfielder who played a key role in the United States winning the World Cup not once but twice, a two-time All-American and Dartmouth captain. The history major scored 127 career goals and 168 points which made the top 10 all time list in both categories.
She competed in two more World Cups, winning the championship again in 1989 and went on to introduced the sport to women in the Czech Reppublic where she held clinics. She has coached at Pingree, UNH, and as an assistant at Penn State. When the Salem News did a summer series about women, who were pioneers in sports, he was one of the ones chosen. In 2006 Bryan Weatherall was inducted into the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
“In my 20’s I thought about returning to track,” she said. “It wasn’t my main sport, but I had been nationally ranked. I ended up racing against the very best at Madison Square Garden, and getting creamed. I figured if I concentrated more I could take my career further, and thought about doing the 400 meter hurdles but didn’t pursue it. Sports has given a lot to me, and I’ll always remember the wonderful people that made it happen along the way. Since the article came out I’ve been thinking more about those days, and it’s all good memories. The people I met is the biggest thing.”
The glory days seemed like a long time ago, but out of the blue came the Dartmouth article to bring it all back. One of her coaches in 1982 called her, “One of the most exciting lacrosse players, and one of the top 12 players in the US.”
On another note Topsfield’s Abbey D’Agostino Cooper was also ranked on the all time top 15 at No. 3. The 2014 Dartmouth grad and distance runner set many records during her college career and went on to run in the Olympics. The list included 26 different sports and 44 women. The panel had the daunting job of considering so many sports and decades. They took into account achievements during college career and after.
