BOSTON — Nobody said it was going to be easy.
The Milwaukee Bucks are not the Brooklyn Nets, and that was made very clear from the jump in Sunday’s East semifinals Game 1 at TD Garden.
Defensively, the Bucks’ intensity and versatility is night and day from what we saw with the Nets. Suffocating ball pressure from their guards and wings, coupled with their ability to fight through screens or switch without missing a beat, is elite. When the Celtics were able to attack the paint, Milwaukee’s bigs were there to disrupt shots at the rim or force kick-outs to the perimeter.
It’s only one game, and I firmly believe the Celtics will make adjustments and set the stage for a lengthy series with a bounce-back Game 2 Tuesday night. But there’s more than one area of concern they’ll need to address, with one off day to do so.
Here’s a look at some immediate points of emphasis to focus on following Sunday’s 101-89 setback.
Better offensive flow against stingy Bucks D
Much like a defensive-minded high school squad, Milwaukee opted to pick up full court and continuously pressure the Celtics guards from baseline to baseline. Between starters Jrue Holiday (25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals) and Wes Matthews as well as bench sparks Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton and Jevon Carter, the Bucks backcourt was physical and relentless.
“They guarded on the perimeter and their pickup points are much higher,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said following the loss. “They were guarding us really around halfcourt, sped us up and took us out of some of our halfcourt sets. We have to play with a little bit better poise and not get rushed.”
The scary part about the Bucks defense is that the Celtics should’ve expected it, yet it still bothered them a great deal.
Even when Boston was able to get into the paint off the dribble, Brook Lopez was regularly waiting as a last line of defense. That’s where Lopez’s biggest impact should (and will) be, and the 7-footer delivered by swatting three shots and consistently contesting without fouling.
Lopez, as well as Bobby Portis’ interior defense, forced Boston to shoot a whopping 50 3-pointers (they hit 18). Even if they’re hitting them at a higher clip, firing more triples than 2-point shots (34 attempts) isn’t exactly a recipe for success.
The Celtics shot an historically bad 33 percent overall (28-for-84).
“They did a really good job getting into our guys, making sure our guys weren’t getting any easy looks and meeting our guys every time at the rim,” said Celtics big man Al Horford. “Brook did a really good job of that closing in. There’s a reason that they were champs last year, that level of defense that they have.”
Impact of Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best basketball player in the world right now. ‘The Greek Freak’ had his worst shooting performance of the playoffs thus far (9-for-25) and still had the biggest impact of any player. The attention he draws offensively opens up so many things within the Bucks’ offense, and his ability to make the right read and fire on-point passes is vastly underrated.
Antetokounmpo finished with a triple-double (24 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) and was an eye-popping plus-23 in 38 minutes. His emphatic self alley-oop off the glass with just over six minutes remaining was virtually the dagger ... and it’s plays like that that separate him from everyone else.
There’s not one individual player on the Celtics who can guard Antentokounmpo straight up. They’re going to have to throw different looks at him throughout the series, and certainly can’t allow him to catch the ball in position on the block. But there’s no definitive answer on how to slow down a player like him.
Missing star power
Jayson Tatum wasn’t great, Jaylen Brown was flat out bad, and Marcus Smart — although he undoubtedly took a beating and still grinded it out on both ends of the floor — left plenty to be desired with his shooting.
When looking at Brown’s performance (12 points on 4-for-13 shooting, with 7 turnovers), it’s easy to wonder if his previously injured hamstring is causing him real problems. He wasn’t as aggressive as usual, he didn’t have the elevation on some of his shots, and he could never really get into any sort of groove or rhythm offensively.
Brown has to be better, and so does Tatum. The latter shot just 6-for-18 and, although he finished with a team-high 21 points, he too was sporadic and out of sorts.
Losing Game 1 hurts. It hurts because the Celtics immediately give away home court advantage and put much more pressure on themselves heading into Tuesday’s clash.
It hurts because after being on such a high following their sweep of Brooklyn, they came back down to earth against a really good team — one playing without their second-best player, Khris Middleton.
But a lot can happen in a seven-game series, and with the way the Celtics have been playing over the last few months there’s no reason to believe they can’t flip the script.
We’ll find out on Tuesday if they’re up the challenge.
Nick Giannino, a sportswriter at The Salem News, covers the Boston Celtics for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at ngiannino@salemnews.com and on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN