BEVERLY — One paper, asking the bullpen to get 12 outs against an opponent averaging more than 11 runs per game might be a scary proposition.
It's a good thing for Beverly High that baseball games are not won on paper.
Sophomores Connor Connolly and Micah McManus came out of the 'pen to quiet what had been a red hot Marblehead offense and Beverly rode a big fifth inning to an 8-2 win on a blustery Wednesday afternoon at Brother Roberts Field.
Starting pitcher Noah Guanci limited Marblehead (3-3) to three hits over three innings, but the selective and patient Magician hitters drove his pitch count up to 70. Mindful of the conditions and a long season ahead, head coach Jon Cahill summoned Connolly to start the fourth, and the youngster posted two scoreless before giving way to McManus. The sophomore then retired all six he faced in order to close out a big Northeastern Conference win for the Panthers (4-1).
"Noah's pitch count got up there and we always tell our pitchers to be ready when their number is called," Cahill explained. "It was time to give those guys a chance against a great offense and see what they could do. The No. 1 thing was throwing strikes and forcing contact."
By contrast, Marblehead ace Ian Maude was very efficient in the early going, with mere 29 pitches through three innings. He was nursing a 2-1 lead when the Panthers finally ran him into trouble in the fifth, loading the bases on a walk and singles by Tim Carter and Jon Reyes.
A bases loaded walk drawn by captain Logan Petrosino tied the game, and BHS junior Devin Koloski stung an RBI single to right to give the hosts the lead for good. Captain Ian Visnick plated another with a single of his own, and Francis Martin followed with a 2-run single as the lead ballooned.
By the time the inning ended, the Panthers had sent 11 to plate and scored seven on two walks, an error and six hits (almost all of which were slapped into short right field).
"We put some good at-bats together. We weren't trying to pull the ball but rather took what the pitcher gave us and made the best of it," said Cahill. "That's what you have to do against a very good pitcher like Maude."
The three total hits were a season low for Marblehead, which had averaged 11 a game in the season's first five outings. Chris DeWitt had his team's first single Wednesday, a 2-RBI knock with two outs that made it 2-0 following a hit batsman and two walks.
Over the next three innings, the Magicians stranded four (three in scoring position) and also left men at the corners in the fifth.
"We did a lot of good things in terms of at-bats and getting on, but not in terms of run production," said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi. "We never had the big inning we were looking for to break the game open."
A momentum swinging double play turned by Kololski was one of the reasons for that. With two on after a Charlie Sachs single and an error, Koloski ran down a hard-hit fly ball for one out. Marblehead sent Sachs on the tag-up, and Koloski shot the ball home to catcher Noah Staffier to end the threat.
"Huge play," Cahill said. "It takes a lot of athleticism to make that catch out there in the wind, then he came up with a great shoot. That's got to give him a lot of confidence."
For Marblehead, catcher David Bartram threw out a runner stealing and Drew Whitman had the club's other hit.
Maude allowed five hits over 4 1/3 and Chris Cannuscio pitcher well in relief.
The Panthers committed two errors, but the middle infield of Reyes (SS) and Petrosino (2B) fielded the ball cleanly with dust in their faceS from the win over the final two frames.
Beverly had eight hits total, with six of them coming in that decisive fifth inning.
"We talk a lot about limiting mistakes," said Cahill. "You want to limit freebies and then try to take advantage of any that come your way."