Burr eager to help Denver Outlaws in Major League Lacrosse's return to play 

New team. New teammates. New position. Exciting new opportunity.
James Burr sees nothing but positives from this.
Burr, a 24-year-old Hamilton native, will suit up as a midfielder for the Denver Outlaws when the 6-team Major League Lacrosse begins its season Saturday in Annapolis, Md.
"I'm pumped to be back playing lacrosse and to be back for a pretty special week," said Burr, the all-time leading scorer in Boston University men's lacrosse history with 153 goals and 194 points. "I'm just excited not only to play lacrosse after almost a year off from when I last played, but also to be involved in live professional sports."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire MLL campaign will take place in Annapolis over a period of nine days, with the league champion being crowned Sunday, July 26. Burr and the Outlaws begin their quest for a title this Saturday night (7 p.m.) against the Connecticut Hammerheads. The games will be televised on ESPN2 and ESPN+, with the championship bout on ESPN.
Burr and the Denver players arrived in Maryland Thursday afternoon and practiced in the evening. They'll do so again tonight before their first game tomorrow. The Outlaws — who like all MLL teams will be confined to the 'bubble' while in Annapolis, leaving their hotel only to practice or play in actual games — will face every team in the league once between now and next Friday. Following Friday's games, the top four teams in the league will advance to Saturday's semifinal round, and the two winners will meet for the crown Sunday.
Burr played two games for the hometown Boston Cannons a year ago after graduating from BU before being traded to Denver this past March. The Outlaws were MLL runners-up in 2019, falling to the Chesapeake Bayhawks in the final.
He said the trade from the Cannons was "definitely unexpected", but he's looking at it as a positive.
"I'm meeting a new group of guys and an excited for the opportunity to have more playing time," said Burr, who is moving from his usual attack position to a midfielder. "I know a couple of the guys either from playing on the Cannons or against them, and some of them I also know having played against them in the Patriot League.
"There are 25 guys per roster down here for the tournament, and we were told that everyone will dress for every game and play a lot," continued Burr. "That takes a bit of the pressure off, wondering if you're going to play week to week."
With so many games in a short period of time, Burr — who works at the commercial real estate firm of McCall and Almy in Boston — is looking at this as a terrific opportunity.
"I'm lucky to be invited down here and have the chance to play this year," he said. "It's just a totally different electric buzz coming down here. You're on short notice to put together some offensive sets, so basically we're just going out and playing, and the best team wins. It's a unique lacrosse showcase that hasn't been seen before.
"I want to do whatever I can to help us win the trophy."
