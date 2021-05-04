Burt goes No. 1 overall in CFL draft

Jake Burt is heading North.
After spending his first season in pro football on the New England Patriots practice squad, the tight end out of St. John's Prep and Lynnfield was selected first overall in Tuesday's Canadian Football League draft. Burt was picked by the Hamilton Tiger Cats, who won the right to the top pick via lottery since the CFL cancelled its entire 2020 season.
The 6-foot-3, 260 pound Burt played at Boston College from 2015-19 and signed with New England as an undrafted free agent last summer. With the Patriots having signed both of the top two veteran free agents at his position in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, Burt became a free agent and will likely be honing his craft in the CFL this summer. The league plans to play a 14-game schedule starting in August with the Grey Cup championship scheduled for December.
Burt was a Salem News all-star and All-State Super 26 selection at St. John's, helping the Eagles reach the Division 1 North final in 2014.