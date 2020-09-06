Burt lands on Patriots practice squad

St. John's Prep grad Jake Burt didn't make the initial 53-man roster of the New England Patriots, but the sting of cut down day didn't last long.
Burt, an undrafted tight end out of Boston College, cleared waivers and was signed to New England's practice squad on Sunday. Each team can have as many as 16 players on the practice squad this year, with those players being paid per week and not being eligible to appear in games unless they are signed to the 53-man roster.
It was a particularly tough year for rookies to make NFL opening day rosters with no preseason games or joint practices, so many undrafted rookies like Burt will be looking to make their hay on practice squads.