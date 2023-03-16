If you’re planning on going to Saturday’s NCAA Division 3 men’s hockey quarterfinal, where Endicott College will host Norwich (7 p.m.) for the right to advance to the Final Four, there are a few things you may want to be aware of going in.
As a public service to puckheads across the North Shore and beyond, here are some facts and figures you should know prior to puck drop between the host Gulls (22-2-2) and visiting Cadets (20-6-2) at Bourque Arena:
1: Where Endicott’s Connor Amsley ranks among all Division 3 NCAA men’s hockey players in shorthanded goals; he’s potted five.
1.23: Goals against average of Endicott goalie Ryan Wilson, who has surrendered a mere 16 goals in 782 minutes of action this season. That GAA is good for second in the nation.
1.46 and 1.50: Goals allowed per game, respectively, for Norwich and Endicott. Those are the second and third best marks nationally.
2: Number of times that Endicott men’s hockey has reached the NCAA Division 3 tournament and played in a quarterfinal round matchup.
2: Rank in the country of the Gulls’ other starting netminder, Atticus Kelly, in terms of the best winning percentage in all of Division 3 college hockey, at .923.
2.6: Goals per game for Norwich (73 goals in 28 contests).
3: Players who each have a team-leading 13 goals for Endicott: Andrew Kurapov, Zach Mazur, and Amsley.
4: Current national ranking for Endicott.
4: NCAA men’s hockey championships that the Cadets have won, most recently in 2017. They also captured crowns in 2000, 2003, and 2010 (and were the runners-up in 2019).
4.35: Goals per game for Endicott (113 goals in 26 contests).
5: Game-winning goals this season for Gulls’ forward Connor Beatty, tied for second-best along all Division 3 skaters.
5-1: Endicott’s record in one-goal games.
6: Commonwealth Coast Conference postseason award winners for Endicott, including Kurapov (CCC Co-Player of the Year and All-CCC First Team), forward Jackson Sterrett and defenseman Cam Speck (All-CCC Second Team), defenseman Matt Giroux and Mazur (All-CCC Third Team), and head coach R.J. Tolan (CCC Coach of the Year for the third time).
7: Massachusetts natives on the Endicott roster, including forwards Noah Strawn of Wareham, Thomas Albert of Reading, Mitch Shaheen of North Andover (via St. John’s Prep), Alex Coady of Milford, and Ethan Bastien of Natick, along with defensemen Kevin Craig of Hyannis and Ryan Bell of Waltham.
12-1-1: Endicott’s record on home ice this season.
15: States that players come from on Endicott’s roster. They are Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Missouri, Virginia, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado and Oregon.
+27: Team-best plus/minus of Giroux, the Gulls’ senior defenseman.
+32: Team-best plus/minus of Norwich’s Joe Nagle, a junior blue liner from Weymouth. (Fun fact: all three of Nagle’s goals this season have been game-winners, including a pair in overtime).
33: Players who have gotten in to at least one game for Endicott during its 2022-23 campaign.
31: Points scored by Ryan Willett who leads the team in that category (Kurapov is close behind with 30).
42.1: Average shots per game that the Gulls have peppered opposing goalies with.
+74: Amount that Endicott has outscored its foes by this season (113 goals for, only 39 goals against).
78: Inches of Endicott’s tallest player, sophomore defenseman John Serafin. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore blue liner from St. Louis has appeared in 14 games for the Gulls this season.
96: Shots on goal by Kurapov, who paces his squad in that department (five ahead of Mazur).
97: Times the Gulls have been shorthanded this winter. They’ve only allowed 11 goals in such situations.
113: Goals scored by the Gulls in their 26 games.
.278: Power play success rate for Endicott, which has lit the lamp 22 times in 79 man-up opportunities.
293: Total penalty minutes accrued by the Gulls (11.3 PIM per 60 minutes of hockey).
613: Saves by Endicott’s three goaltenders, with Kelly (308) and Wilson (299) gobbling up 99 percent of those.
.754: Endicott’s all-time men’s hockey winning percentage (141-42-12) heading into Saturday’s clash. Tolan has been the head coach for all 197 of the Gulls’ games since its start as a varsity program in 2015-16.
773:53: Minutes and seconds played in net by Kelly.
782:25: Minutes and seconds played in net by Wilson.
.885: Endicott’s school record winning percentage.
1,095: Number of shots on goal for Endicott.
4,898: Total home attendance so far this season for the Gulls.
