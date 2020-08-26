NEWBURYPORT — The Cape Ann League’s athletic directors and principals met this week to begin discussing the upcoming high school season, and while no decisions are expected to be made for at least another week, there is optimism that at least some of the league’s schools will be able to compete this fall.
According to multiple CAL athletic directors, the CAL is currently developing a number of scheduling scenarios for the upcoming season. Those include scenarios in which all 11 of the league’s schools are able to compete, others where only the six CAL schools using a hybrid learning model are able to play, and others that include some but not all of the remote schools.
The league’s plans will not be affected by Tuesday’s news that the nearby Northeastern Conference will be suspending all fall sports to the floating “Fall 2” season in early spring.
“That’s not having any impact on us,” said Newburyport High athletic director Kyle Hodsdon.
Unlike the NEC, which has five of its 12 schools located in “red” communities considered high risk according to the Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 metric, the CAL does not have any such communities. As of Tuesday evening, the league had two schools in “yellow” districts (Georgetown, Hamilton-Wenham), three in “green” districts (Ipswich, North Reading, Lynnfield) and the remaining six in “unshaded” districts (Amesbury, Triton, Pentucket, Newburyport, Manchester Essex, Rockport).
The challenge for the CAL is that it does have five schools (Amesbury, Georgetown, Manchester Essex, Rockport, Triton) that plan to start the year with remote learning. Those schools will need school committee approval to play fall sports.
Before any CAL schools make any formal recommendations on whether or not to play, there are still certain issues that have to be addressed.
The big unanswered question is what kinds of modifications will be needed for certain sports to take place. Earlier this month the MIAA Board of Directors requested that its individual sport committees develop modifications to meet the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ guidelines, which require the elimination of deliberate contact, the minimization of incidental contact and increased social distancing. Those modifications are still being developed and it’s expected they will be finalized and approved at the Board of Directors’ upcoming Sept. 1 meeting.
Once those modifications are known, school officials plan to make formal recommendations to present to their school committees and finalize a plan for the fall.
Should fall sports move forward in the CAL, the current plan would be to play approximately 12-game regular seasons, with the CAL schools playing each other once if all 11 schools play, twice if only the six schools using hybrid learning play, and some combination if 7-10 schools get the green light. Teams would play only league opponents and would play roughly two games per week, and after the regular season officials have discussed the possibility of holding a CAL tournament to crown a league champion.
League officials hope to have a clearer picture of the fall by the end of next week, after which point it will be up to the school committees to decide whether or not to play.
