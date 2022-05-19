BEVERLY — It was a big day for both Lauren Caley and the Beverly High girls lacrosse team Thursday afternoon against visiting Saugus.
Caley, a sophomore standout, scored three goals and added an assist to give her 100 career points in her young career. Her teammates also joined in on the scoring fun by scoring the contest’s first 16 goals in a 17-1 victory on the turf at Forti Field.
“(It’s) a huge accomplishment for a sophomore,” Beverly head coach Courtney McKallagat, whose team improved to 10-6 with the blowout victory. “She has really come into her own.”
Kayleigh Crowell, Lily Shea, and Joselyn Silva all netted two goals for the winners, with with Claire Brean, Nora Kersten, Angelina Mazzone, Sam Sprissler, Caroline Ploszay, Grace Gonzalez, Liz Wilder, and Ava Middleton each adding one for a total of 12 different goal scorers for the Orange-and-Black.
Keeper Abbie Kelly had a relaxing day in net, needing to make just one save as the vast majority of the play spent in the Saugus end of the field.
The Panthers displayed their composure while up 13-0 at the half, focusing on possession and crisp passing to close out the game.
“Working on that mental piece of the game, no matter what the score is, the execution is the same whether it ends in a shot or just maintaining possession” said McKallagat.
The Sachems did see senior Georgia Fiore bury a goal late, but struggled to get much of anything going offensively.
With the state playoffs in near sight, each win — regardless of how close it was or wasn’t — provides an opportunity to gain experience and confidence for the Panthers.
“A lot of our talent are freshmen and sophomores, so making sure that we’re mentally involved in every play and we don’t dwell on the previous play”, said McKallagat, when asked what she hopes to see from the team in preparation for postseason next month.
This encouraging outing will thrust Beverly down the homestretch of its final four games of the regular season, beginning with Monday’s home finale against Reading, as the squad readies itself for the playoffs.