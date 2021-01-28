DANVERS — With just over a minute to play in Thursday's clash between St. John's Prep and Malden Catholic, guard Aidan Callahan crossed up a defender, went behind his back and sliced his way to the rim for a finger roll in traffic.
The highlight-reel play brought the Eagles' bench to their feet as they celebrated yet another remarkable play from their senior leader. It was an offensive moment that was indicative of how the rest of the game went for Callahan & Co.: they were aggressive, they were relentless, and they got more than enough stops defensively to secure an impressive win.
St. John's Prep walked away with a 69-52 triumph as Callahan finished with 22 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block to lead the charge.
"We had lost two very tough road conference games by three points each time and it was a one-possession game with under a minute left," said Prep head coach John Dullea. "It didn't go our way in those ones and we were really looking for the response from the boys tonight and honestly, I can't think of a better response ... in particular, Aidan, who had in my opinion probably his best all-around game as a St. John's Prep player."
Callahan had eight points in the first half as his team built a 29-23 lead, but it was what he did after recess that really got the Eagles going.
Both he and talented sophomore Rollie Castineyra were tremendous throughout the second half, playing off each other beautifully while showing their unselfish nature offensively. On any single possession you could bet on Callahan bringing the ball upcourt, dribbling his way into the paint and finishing or dishing off to Castineyra, who made some incredible shots himself.
Castineyra was regularly face guarded, making it difficult at times to get off clean looks, but Callahan made sure he got him those looks when it counted.
At one point in the first quarter, Castineyra scored five straight points to increase the Eagles' lead from eight to 13, and they never looked back. The shifty scorer finished with a team-high 23 points to go with five rebounds.
"We knew they were probably going to faceguard Rollie the whole game and they basically did that, so we just attacked his side so there was no help and I was able to get some open layups because of it," said Callahan. "Then when they changed that up Rollie got some openings himself and hit some huge shots for us to seal the game.
"It was the exact response we needed," he added. "We worked hard the whole game, made each other work, and it was a dogfight at practice (Wednesday) and it clearly showed in the game. I love our defensive energy the whole game; we really wanted it and we got it."
Speaking of defense, the Eagles did a pretty bang up job on that side of the floor as well. Just two players had touched the scoring column for Malden Catholic at the half, and by the end of the contest only four had scored. Big man Kingsley Breen was almost impossible to stop, canning five 3-balls on the evening and hitting five other two-point field goals en route to a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds, while Cristian Rios dropped 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Skilled point guard Tony Felder added nine points with a pair of triples, but outside of that, only one other player (Jeff Hill with 2 points) got into the scoresheet.
It was one of those games where Dullea was OK with Malden's top two guys doing the bulk of the damage offensively because the Eagles grinded on defense and made things difficult for their opponent all night.
"If two guys are going to go against five guys, then they're going to have to beat us," he said. "Those guys made some tough shots, some long threes, but we were getting out to the shooters and made it a point to run them off the line a little bit more and try to have them go by us if they can. I'll take our defensive effort tonight any day."
The Eagles also got key contributions from big man Kyle Webster, who got off to an efficient start offensively on his way to a 13-point, 6-rebound evening.
"Kyle's been awesome," said Dullea. "He's a big kid, a big body but he can come out and shoot it too so you have to respect that part of his game. He's long, he gets rebounds when you don't think he's going to, and he keeps plays alive. He's just a tough kid who works hard."
Overall, the Prep did a fantastic job on the glass to boot, outrebounding a physical and lengthy Malden team by a significant 39-22 margin. The Eagles actually trailed after the first quarter, led by six at the half and led by five after three before turning up the intensity down the stretch and pulling away for good.
St. John's Prep 69, Malden Catholic 52
at St. John's Prep High School
St. John's Prep: Rollie Castineyra 9-2-23, Aidan Callahan 9-4-22, Kyle Webster 5-2-13, Jack Perry 0-3-3, Quinn Curtain 1-0-2, Jackson Stacey 1-0-2, Noah Thomas 1-0-2, Eric Wing 1-0-2. Totals: 27-11-69.
Malden Catholic: Cristian Rios 7-0-16, Kingsley Breen 10-0-25, Tony Felder 2-3-9, Jeff Hill 1-0-2. Totals: 20-3-52.
Halftime: 29-23, SJP
3-pointers: SJP, Castineyra 3, Webster; MC, Breen 5, Felder 2, Rios 2.
Records: SJP 3-2