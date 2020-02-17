CAN DO ATTITUDE: Freshman Roberts' late goal sends Masco icemen past Danvers 

MIDDLETON — It certainly had the feel of a playoff game.
Technically, those won't take place for another week. But in this, the final week of the regular season, Monday's epic clash between the Danvers and Masconomet boys hockey teams gave every indication that these squads are ready for the postseason to begin.
There were monster hits, tons of puck battles fought for with palpable force and a plethora (28!) of penalties. And in the end, a disputed goal ended up being the game-winner, coming with just 48 seconds left in regulation.
Freshman speedster Kai Roberto finished off a Chieftains' 3-on-2 break by knocking the puck over the Danvers goal line, giving his squad a 2-1 victory in the fourth annual 'Can Do' Classic at the Essex Sports Center.
The game was played in memory of the late — and legendary — former Masconomet hockey coach Bob Driscoll, who won more than 300 games while coaching the Chieftains for 33 seasons. A skate worn by 'Coach Bob', the Massachusetts Hockey Coaches' Association Hall of Famer, that has been placed atop a plaque is given to the winner of this contest, which Masconomet has captured for the last three years (while also tying the initial contest against Peabody High).
On the winning goal, Masconomet (16-2-1) captain Shawn Callahan came into the zone with speed after taking a pass from Richard Guarino and let loose a shot that Falcons goalkeeper Adam Bridgeo (31 saves) stopped with his pad. Roberto followed the rebound out front and managed to put the puck home — but the Danvers bench thought he had done so with a gloved hand, not his stick. The game officials disagreed, though, and the tally stood.
"It was a bad puck bounce that looked to us like it went off their player's hand," said Danvers head coach Steve Baldassare, whose club, like Masconomet, will be headed to the Division 2 North state playoffs. "One point (by virtue of a tie) would've been a big deal for us right there. But ... they didn't see it that way."
Roberto, the second-leading freshman scorer in the area, now has eight goals and 22 points on the season, including an assist earlier in the third period Monday.
Long-time Masconomet assistant coach Don Roach has been saying his team has been in the 'playoffs' ever since they clinched the Cape Ann League title two weeks ago, so it was natural for the Chieftains to treat this game in a postseason fashion.
"We knew this one would have a tournament feel and made sure to remind the boys of that," said head coach Andrew Jackson. "Every game you face Danvers is a battle, hard fought, and going to be close. This one was no different."
"They're a great team that's having a great season," Baldassare noted of the Chieftains. "For us to play right with them the way we did, that's certainly encouraging to our guys."
The two-time CAL champions dominated the opening period, putting 14 shots on Bridgeo (including 6 during one power play) while only allowing three. The Falcons didn't have a shot on Shane D'Agostino (14 saves) at the other end of the ice for the final 11-plus minutes of the opening stanza, yet were still knotted up after 15 minutes.
"Bridgeo was fantastic for them," noted Jackson. "And Shane wasn't as busy, but he came up with some big saves when we needed him to."
Danvers came out much more aggressively in the second period and cashed in on a power play goal by sophomore Brett Baldassare at the 2:25 mark. The team's leading scorer, Baldassare netted his 18th goal (and 36th point) glove side by the near post, with defenseman Mike Papamechail and captain Tyler Puska assisting.
The penalties started to pile up by this point, interrupting the game's flow and forcing each team's man down units to work overtime. There were a combined 13 power plays in addition to a myriad of matching minors and misconducts.
"It was frustrating for both teams; just messy," Jackson said. "And it totally would not have been what Coach Bob wanted."
"It was a shame to have all those calls, especially in the third period, and have the game turn like that," added Baldassare.
Intent on making the best use of a fresh sheet of ice, Masconomet tied the game just 33 seconds into the third period. Off a net rush, captain Kirby Glynn popped a shot home, with fellow captain Peyton Defeo and Roberto assisting. The Chieftains kept up the pressure the rest of the game, firing a dozen shots at Bridgeo while allowing a mere two.
Each team will play once more before the playoff seedings are announced Friday. Danvers will host Bishop Feehan Wednesday at Endicott College in an 'exclusion' game that won't count against their MIAA record, while the Chieftains will aim to lock up the No. 1 seed in the section when they face a tough Melrose team on the road Thursday morning.
Masconomet 2, Danvers 1
4th annual 'Can Do' Classic
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Danvers 0 1 0 — 1
Masconomet 0 0 2 — 2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: D, Brett Baldassare (Tyler Puska, Mike Papamechail), ppg, 2:25.
Third period: M, Kirby Glynn (Kai Roberto, Peyton Defeo), :33; M, Roberto (Shawn Callahan, Richard Guarino), 14:12.
Saves: D, Adam Bridgeo 31; M, Shane D'Agostino 14.
Records: M, 16-2-1; D, 9-9-2.
