The Cape Ann League recently released its annual all-star squad and a number of local talents from both Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich were honored with selections. 

For the Generals, senior Sarah Cooke was named a first team all-star while her classmate, Ronni Flanagan, made the second team. Representing Ipswich was seniors Riley Daly and Rowan Galanis (both first team selections), as well as senior Sam Orroth and junior Lexi James (both second team selections). 

Manchester Essex's Lily Athanas and Newburyport's Callie Beauparlant were named the Players of the Year from the Baker and Kinney Division, respectively, while Georgetown's Meg Hildebrand and North Reading's Andrea Slaven were honored as Coaches of the Year.

The full list of all-stars throughout the league went as follows: 

*Local players in bold*

FIRST TEAM

Kinney Division

Madison Murphy, Lynnfield

Ava Marotta, Lynnfield

Callie Beauparlant, Newburyport

Maddie Medeiros, Newburyport

Shannon Brennan, Newburyport

Ava Czarnota, North Reading

Rees Lord, North Reading

Meg Arnette, Pentucket

Meg Freiermuth, Pentucket

Baker Division

Sydney Calderwood, Amesbury

Vivian Burr, Georgetown

Nicolette Ferrara, Georgetown

Sarah Cooke, Hamilton-Wenham

Riley Daly, Ipswich

Rowan Galanis, Ipswich 

Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex 

Caelie Patrick, Manchester Essex 

SECOND TEAM 

Kinney Division 

Grace Klonsky, Lynnfield

Ashley Ventura, Newburyport

Lilly Ragusa, Newburyport

Paige Thibedeau, North Reading

Emma Borland, North Reading

Charlene Basque, Pentucket

Natalie Indingaro, Triton

Maddie Hillick, Triton

Baker Division 

Brianna Morel, Amesbury

Abbie Donahue, Georgetown

Chloe Sapienza, Georgetown

Ronni Flanagan, Hamilton-Wenham

Sam Orroth, Ipswich

Lexi James, Ipswich 

Amy Vytopilova, Manchester Essex

Hadley Levendusky, Manchester Essex

Paige Garlitz, Manchester Essex

Lucy Twombly, Rockport

Taylor Frost, Rockport

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you