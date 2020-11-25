The Cape Ann League recently released its annual all-star squad and a number of local talents from both Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich were honored with selections.
For the Generals, senior Sarah Cooke was named a first team all-star while her classmate, Ronni Flanagan, made the second team. Representing Ipswich was seniors Riley Daly and Rowan Galanis (both first team selections), as well as senior Sam Orroth and junior Lexi James (both second team selections).
Manchester Essex's Lily Athanas and Newburyport's Callie Beauparlant were named the Players of the Year from the Baker and Kinney Division, respectively, while Georgetown's Meg Hildebrand and North Reading's Andrea Slaven were honored as Coaches of the Year.
The full list of all-stars throughout the league went as follows:
*Local players in bold*
FIRST TEAM
Kinney Division
Madison Murphy, Lynnfield
Ava Marotta, Lynnfield
Callie Beauparlant, Newburyport
Maddie Medeiros, Newburyport
Shannon Brennan, Newburyport
Ava Czarnota, North Reading
Rees Lord, North Reading
Meg Arnette, Pentucket
Meg Freiermuth, Pentucket
Baker Division
Sydney Calderwood, Amesbury
Vivian Burr, Georgetown
Nicolette Ferrara, Georgetown
Sarah Cooke, Hamilton-Wenham
Riley Daly, Ipswich
Rowan Galanis, Ipswich
Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex
Caelie Patrick, Manchester Essex
SECOND TEAM
Kinney Division
Grace Klonsky, Lynnfield
Ashley Ventura, Newburyport
Lilly Ragusa, Newburyport
Paige Thibedeau, North Reading
Emma Borland, North Reading
Charlene Basque, Pentucket
Natalie Indingaro, Triton
Maddie Hillick, Triton
Baker Division
Brianna Morel, Amesbury
Abbie Donahue, Georgetown
Chloe Sapienza, Georgetown
Ronni Flanagan, Hamilton-Wenham
Sam Orroth, Ipswich
Lexi James, Ipswich
Amy Vytopilova, Manchester Essex
Hadley Levendusky, Manchester Essex
Paige Garlitz, Manchester Essex
Lucy Twombly, Rockport
Taylor Frost, Rockport