The Cape Ann League will conclude its boys and girls hoops seasons this week when they crown a team champion for both the Kinney and Baker Divisions.
It's certainly been a strange season across the conference, with Georgetown opting out completely after just a handful of games and other squads forced to endure prolonged absences. Regardless, there's been more than enough competition to be able to pinpoint the top individual talents across the board, and on Tuesday afternoon the league once again announced its annual all-stars and awards.
BOYS
Baker Division Player of the Year
Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham senior center
Monahan has been an absolute monster in the paint this season, averaging over 13 points and a North Shore best 14 rebounds. He's had multiple games with over 15 boards, including a 26-point, 20-rebound performance in a win earlier this season. He's a stout interior defender and can run the floor extremely well for his size. This selection was certainly warranted.
Kinney Division Player of the Year: Jacob Robertson, Newburyport senior guard
Baker Division Coach of the Year: Mike DiMarino, H-W (9-2 record)
Kinney Division Coach of the Year: Dave Clay, Newburyport
All-League Selections
Amesbury: Cam Keliher; Georgetown: JT Murphy; Hamilton-Wenham: Ryan Hutchinson, Ryan Monahan and Carter Coffey; Ipswich: Ray Cuevas; Lynnfield: Luke Marinho; Newburyport: Jacob Robertson and Ronan Brown; North Reading: Cody Cannalongo; Triton: Kyle Odoy.
In terms of locals here, each selection from Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich was a no-brainer. The Tigers' standout sophomore sniper Ray Cuevas leads his team in both points (over 14 per game) and triples (28), and has blossomed into one of the premier shooters in the area. At H-W, Hutchinson, Monahan and Coffey each average a double-double with any of the three possessing the ability to lead their team in scoring on any given night. Hutchinson in particular leads the way with over 18 points per contest while the physically imposing Coffey has often manned point guard duties while dominating on the glass to boot.
Other all-star selections
Amesbury: Kyle Donovan; Georgetown: Harrison Lien, Jack Lucido; Ipswich: Nikhil Webb-Walker; Lynnfield: Jack Ford; Manchester Essex: Jack Shaw and Frank Wood; Newburyport: Jack Fehlner; North Reading: Will Taylor; Pentucket: Silas Bucco and Nick Daly; Rockport: Kyle Beal; Triton: Quintin McHale.
The lone local here, Webb-Walker, has been a beast in the paint this year, averaging a double-double with over 12 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Triton and Rockport took home the Sportsmanship Award for their respective divisions.
GIRLS
Baker Division Player of the Year: Avery Hallinan, Amesbury
Kinney Division Player of the Year: Abigail Gillingham, Newburyport
Baker Division Coach of the Year: Chris Tolios, Ipswich AND Greg Dollas, Amesbury.
Kinney Division Coach of the Year: Karen Grutchfield, Newburyport
All-League selections
Amesbury: Avery Hallinan and Olivia Delong; Ipswich: Riley Daly; Lynnfield: Ava Buonfiglio and Caloine Waisner; Manchester Essex: Lily Athans; Newburyport: Abigail Gillingham, Deidre McElhinney and MaKenna Ward; North Reading: Sue Gerber; Pentucket: McKenzie Currie and Arielle Cleveland.
The lone local here, Riley Daly, has been a constant force on both ends of the floor for the Tigers this year, averaging over 11 points and nearly nine rebounds while pumping in double-digit 3-pointers.
Other all-star selections
Amesbury: Gabby Redford and McKenna Hallinan; Hamilton-Wenham: Sarah Cooke and Jane Maguire; Ipswich: Carter King; Lynnfield: Grace Clonsky; Manchester Essex: Gianna Huet and Emma Fitzgerald; Newburyport: Jackie Doucette; North Reading: Faith Newton; Pentucket: Megan Reading; Rockport: Kylie Schrock; Triton: Molly Kimball.
Cooke and Maguire have both helped keep the Generals competitive this season. Both are terrific shooters, having knocked down 11 and eight 3-pointers, respectively, with Maguire leading the team in points per game at over eight a contest.
Newburyport and Hamilton-Wenham took home the Sportsmanship Award for their respective divisions.