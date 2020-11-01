Athletic administrators in the Cape Ann League have decided to cancel the planned postseason tournaments for soccer and field hockey that were schedule to take place next week.
The rising COVID-19 infection numbers in Massachusetts prompted the league to decide to focus on completing its regular season games. It was planned for all teams to play two additional games seeded by regular season record. With so many communities having entered the "red" high-risk level on the state's COVID-19 map, and potentially unable to play those games, the league decided it was in the best interest of the student-athletes to forgo the playoffs.
The CAL will still crown champions in the Kinney and Baker divisions at the conclusion of the regular season, slated for next week.