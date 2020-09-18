Cape Ann League sports begin Sept. 29

The countdown is on: The first varsity competition in the Cape Ann League since last winter will take place on September 29.
The CAL officially released its schedules for the upcoming fall season on Thursday afternoon and golf will get first dibs with nine teams in action a week from this coming Tuesday.
Locally, Hamilton-Wenham's golf squad will face Manchester Essex at Essex County Club and Ipswich is slated to host Georgetown. The rest of the week will see the beginning of the competitive seasons for boys and girls cross country (on Thursday, October 1), field hockey (on Friday, October 2) and boys and girls soccer (on Saturday, October 3).
For the soccer and field hockey squads, this regular season will be a ten game schedule all against teams within the CAL. Afterwards, the league's 12 teams will be divided into three groups of four based on the standings for a two-round "CAL tournament" to end the year in style.
Golf and cross country will take part in between six and nine meets depending on the school and sport.
All the games will be contested under the modified rules put out by the Massachsuetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the state's departments of education and environment to minimize intermittent contact and maintain safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To see the entire CAL schedule, visit MAscores.com.
