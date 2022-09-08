There is plenty of reason for optimism around the Essex Tech football team this fall. Coming off a 5-6 season a year ago, the Hawks have a bevy of senior leaders returning to the lineup and a program-high six captains.
All six of those captains have at least two previous seasons of varsity experience as Essex Tech enters 2022 as one of the most battle tested teams in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.
“Leadership is definitely a big strength of ours,” veteran Hawks head coach Dan Connor said. “Our captain group is the biggest we’ve had in school history, and these guys have all been starting since their sophomore year. They all bring great leadership to the table.
“It was so hard to pick just three or four,” admitted Connors, “so we took all six of them and they all deserve it.”
Essex Tech looks to have a high powered offense led by senior quarterback and captain Devin Lebron, who is back for his third season as the team’s starting signal caller. Lebron is a two-way threat that can beat teams with his arm and his legs as he led the Hawks in rushing (687 yards, 9 TDs) and passing (1,074 yards, 12 TDs) a season ago.
Lebron expertly runs the zone read and has the arm to make throws down the field. In the passing game, Lebron’s top receiving target from 2021, Jayce Dooley, has transferred to Peabody High, but he still has some talented receivers to get the ball to.
Senior captain P.J. Norton returns after a big junior season where he had 39 catches for 620 yards and seven touchdowns as one of the team’s most potent downfield threats. Senior captain Harry Lynch is also expected to play an increased role in the Hawk’s passing game.
“Even with Dooley going back home, we still have a very good and experienced receiver group,” Connors said. “Our offensive skill is another strength for us.”
Senior captains Will O’Neil and Josh Heath will anchor a veteran offensive line that is strong both in the run game and the passing game.
Defensively, senior captain Luke Joyce will anchor the defensive line while Lebron, Lynch and Norton all return to a strong secondary. Heath is a strong returning linebacker.
The Hawks are looking to contend in the Commonwealth Conference Large. The CAC re-aligned this fall but that does not affect Essex Tech as the Large division remains the same five teams. The Hawks will be competing with Greater Lowell, Greater Lawrence, Northeast Tech and Shawsheen Tech in the conference.
In 2021, the CAC was evenly matched from top to bottom with all five teams hovering around the .500 mark. The CAC Large may have to wait until Thanksgiving to crown a conference champ as the Hawks play rival Northeast Tech on the holiday morning.
“It’s still the same five teams and we’re expecting it to be competitive every week like it always is,” Connors said. “It’s kind of a mish-mash of evenly matched teams that can all beat each other. Shawsheen is a big rival for us in the regular season, and we’re looking to snap a losing streak against Northeast. We have Thanksgiving circled on the calendar, but have a long way to go until then.”
All in all, the Hawks believe they have the talent and experience to reach the postseason and contend in the conference.
“We’re excited to get going,” Connors aid. “This is a very experienced senior group and it’s their year. Hopefully if we’re consistent and we keep working hard throughout the season we will be able to pick up a bunch of wins.”