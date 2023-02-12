PEABODY — For 38 summers, Bob Driscoll taught his beloved Cape Ann Hockey School on the ice at the McVann-O'Keefe Rink. His Masconomet teams used that same sheet in their coach's hometown for many of his 33 seasons with the Chieftains as well.
So it was fitting that the seventh annual game played in his memory, known as the 'Can Do' Classic after a favorite phrase of his to both campers and Chieftains alike ("you CAN DO it"), took place there against one of the squads that currently calls the old barn home, Bishop Fenwick.
Thanks to a pair of goals and one assist from Will Carey, Masconomet won its third straight game by skating past the Crusaders, 5-2, Saturday night before a full house.
Sally Driscoll, Bob's wife with whom they had 10 children, was on hand to drop the ceremonial first puck between captains Jack Mertz of Masco and Chris Stevens of Fenwick. She wore her Chieftains' pride outwardly with a resplendent red sweater.
Masconomet (9-7) never trailed, pulling away from 1-1 and 2-2 ties with goals quickly after Fenwick knotted things up.
Carey, who recently came back from injury, slid into the second line center role with Alan Weitzman out with an injury. His first goal was the prettiest of the evening; Carey took a lead pass along the right wall, deked a Fenwick defenseman and cut towards the middle before stickhandling around another rearguard and lifting a backhand over Josh Millman (28 saves) just 1:49 in.
His second goal proved to be the game-winner. Just 25 seconds after the Crusaders' Cam Anderson had tied the game with a shot from the right point, Carey took a pass out of the right corner following a faceoff win in the offensive zone and zapped in his fifth goal this winter.
"I thought it was one of our most complete games," head coach Andrew Boepple said. "We talked about how we wanted to embrace the challenges and adversity, so if they were hitting hard or scored we were answering right back. I was happy to see us do those things. Plus, we really did a nice job limiting those turnovers in the neutral zone over the last two periods."
Penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct, hurt Fenwick (4-12); so did its season-long issue of finding steady scoring. The Crusaders have tallied just 35 goals in their 16 contests.
"Their goalie played a great game, no question. But it could've been a much different game if we cashed in on some of those opportunities we had," head coach Jim Quinlan stated.
"We're in almost every game we play," added Quinlan, whose team controlled the action for parts of both the second and third periods, "but not being able to score consistently really hurts us."
A power play goal by defenseman Anthony Cerbone doubled the Chieftains' lead (4-2) before the second intermission, and James Whitman delivered the dagger with 3:57 to go by pouncing on a rebound in the crease after the initial shot by Ben Merrill (2 assists) went off Millman's facemask.
Junior Chris Sacco was stout between the pipes for Masconomet, making 23 saves.
"I thought he played excellent, especially controlling those rebounds," Boepple, a former Masconomet goalie himself, said of Sacco.
The Chieftains' final four regular season games are filled with landmines against Northeastern Conference champion Winthrop, at Andover, Malden Catholic, and wrapping up with North Andover.
"We did that for a reason: to give us the toughest schedule we could to get ready for the state tournament," said Boepple.
Bishop Fenwick, which got its first goal from senior Gerry Visconti in the opening period, also has four games remaining: against Cape Ann League champion Lynnfield, Catholic Central League rival St. Mary's of Lynn (whom they beat earlier on the road, 4-1), and a home-and-home series with Weymouth High.
Masconomet 5, Bishop Fenwick 2
7th annual 'Can Do' Classic
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Masconomet;2;2;1;5
Bishop Fenwick;1;1;0;2
First period: M, Will Carey (Max Conley), 1:49; BF, Gerry Visconti (Anthony Sasso, Manny Alvarez-Segee), ppg, 5:22; M, Johnny Mireault (Evan O'Heir, Ben Merrill), 7:14.
Second period: BF, Cam Anderson (Visconti, Alvarez-Segee), 6:33; M, Carey (Joe Young), 7:01; M, Anthony Cerbone (Brady Forde, Young), ppg, 8:52.
Third period: M, James Whitman (Carey, Merrill), 11:03.
Saves: M, Chris Sacco 25; BF, Josh Millman 28.
Records: M, 9-7; BF, 4-12.