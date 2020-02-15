WINTHROP — Having lost six of their first seven games to begin this season, the playoffs looked like a faraway speck on the hockey horizon for Danvers high a month-and-a-half ago.
But as the final buzzer sounded at Larsen Rink Saturday and the Falcons piled en masse onto goaltender Adam Bridgeo, what was once a longshot became a reality.
Danvers is back in the state playoffs after knocking off the host Vikings, 2-1, thanks to a game-winning goal from sophomore James Carmilia early in the third period.
The goal, which snapped a 1-1 tie, germinated in the Falcons' end, with Bridgeo (17 saves) making a pad stop out front and his team able to clear the zone. Eventually, Carmilia — skating through the slot — found the puck on his stick, shot it along the ice and banged it in off the inside of the Winthrop post past goaltender Ryan Hovermale.
"I'm really proud of what these guys have been able to accomplish," said Danvers (9-8-2) head coach Steve Baldassare. "With the mono, injuries, flu and things these guys have gone through ... every team goes through it, I realize, but not every team could fight back from it and being five games (under .500) the way these guys have.
"Even games we lost late or tied when we should have won, those could have been demoralizing, but these guys never let that happen. They believed they could do this — and they have."
The game was scoreless when the Blue-and-White scored on a delayed penalty at 8:21 of the middle stanza. Junior left wing Tyler Robinson was credited with the goal, with Griffin Geraghty and captain Tyler Puska assisting.
Winthrop, which at 8-8-3 needs a win or tie in its season finale against Saugus to earn its own playoff ticket, tied the game just 19 seconds later off a scramble out front, with captain Mike Brooks earning the marker.
Danvers had a 5-minute major power play that extended into the third period that they were unable to connect on. However, shortly after it expired Bridgeo made the save that eventually became Carmilia's game-winner — his fifth goal of the season and, undoubtedly, the most important one.
From that point on, Danvers turned up its forechecking pressure and were pressuring the Vikings all over the ice, not allowing them many good looks at Bridgeo the rest of the way.
"We shut the door and boxed them right out," said Baldassare, whose teams are a perfect 5-0 at Larsen Rink during his tenure as head coach. 'We locked it up right there and secured the win."
Sophomore right wing Jimmy Thibodeau had a strong game as well for Danvers, who will face the Cape Ann League champions from Masconomet (15-2-1) in its regular season finale Monday at the Essex Sports Center (12:50 p.m.).
Danvers 2, Winthrop 1
at Larsen Rink, Winthrop
Danvers 0 1 1 — 2
Winthrop 0 1 0 — 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: D, Tyler Robinson (Tyler Puska, Griffin Geraghty), 8:21; W, Mike Brooks (un), 8:40.
Third period: W, James Carmilia (un), 3:45.
Saves: D, Adam Bridgeo 17; W, Ryan Hovermale 15.
Records: D, 9-8-2; W, 8-8-3.
