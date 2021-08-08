WORCESTER — The pitching ace who had but three at-bats the entire season delivered the biggest hit in Beverly/Salem Legion baseball history early Sunday evening.
Brayden Clark, who normally does not hit when he pitches, smoked a fastball deep into the left-centerfield gap to score teammate Nick Fox from first base and deliver Post 331 a thrilling 6-5 triumph over Newport, R.I. in the Northeast Regional championship game at Fitton Field.
"It's surreal," said the 19-year-old Clark, a Beverly native who pitches for Salve Regina University. "For me to be the last guy to step in the box ... I haven't seriously hit a baseball in 4-5 months. I think I had three at-bats all (Legion) and one in college. For this to happen ... just unbelievable.
"Honestly, I went up there just sitting fastball and their kid (reliever) gave me one right down the middle. I knew it was deep, because I got all of it. I saw Nick rounding second and the ball was still travelling ... that's when I knew we won it."
Beverly/Salem now becomes the first team in North Shore baseball history to advance to the Legion World Series. They'll be one of eight teams taking part in the tournament, which begins Wednesday in Shelby, North Carolina. Post 331 will fly out of Logan Airport Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing home the ultimate glory.
"Honestly, I can't even describe it," said Nick McIntyre, the team's shortstop who came on in relief of Clark with two outs in the seventh inning and wound up with the victory. "We had our senior season (of high school) taken away from us last year (because of COVID-19), but I'd say this more than makes up for it."
Manager Mike Levine, who came out to relieve Clark with two outs in the seventh of a 5-5 game when his right-hander had reached the maximum Legion pitch count (105), said he wanted to keep him in the field so that if they did win, the 19-year-old team leader could celebrate with his friends. Clark had played the infield and batted second during his time at Beverly High, so he felt confident in doing so. So he swapped him in the batting order with DH Will Foglietta, the No. 8 hitter.
"So when Nick (Fox) got on base (via a one-out walk) and Brayden was coming up, before I went to the (third base) coach's box I told (assistant) Kevin McGrath and my nephew, Matthew, 'Brayden's going to win the game for us'," said Levine. "Then, when he hit it, I wasn't stopping Nick ... and here we are.
"The odds of that actually happening?" Levine recalled with a chuckle. "Not high. Not high at all."
Post 331 third baseman Lee Pacheco of Salem, the cleanup hitter who had a big game himself (3-for-4 with a run and two RBI), was the first one to reach Clark near second base after the latter's championship-winning hit.
"Once I saw their center fielder turn his back and start chasing his hit, I sprinted out of the dugout and right towards Brayden," the former St. Mary's of Lynn star said with a big smile. "I went out and tackled him and we just started celebrating."
Clark pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and zero earned runs with just one walk and six punchouts. McIntyre, in relief, set down all four men he faced.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Post 331 stayed patient in their offensive approach and saw it pay off handsomely. Against Newport starter Will Pierce — who had thrown 12 pitches to close out Hamburg, N.Y. in the day's earlier contest, a 5-0 win for the Rhode Islanders to get them to the title game — Will Foglietta began the inning with a shot down to third base that Connor Freitas backhanded but couldn't make a play on. Austin Foglietta followed with a knock back up the box for another single.
Leadoff hitter Logan Petrosino laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move the two brothers up a base, and McIntyre lofted a high fly ball to center, bringing home Will Foglietta with the go-ahead run. With two outs Newport chose to intentionally walk Tyler Petrosino, but Pacheco made them pay by roping a first-pitch RBI single to left field, plating Austin Foglietta.
Brennan Frost then came up with a huge at-bat, as the lefty sliced a triple down into the left field corner to score both Petrosino and Pacheco and give the locals a 5-1 lead.
"I've been telling myself, 'If you want to hit .500 and help your team out, you've got to be able to hit the other way'," said Frost, a right fielder. "I just expected fastball and reacted to the curveball. I saw the spin right out of his hand, knew it'd be on the (outside) corner, and just drove it the other way.
"You've got to be able to hit a curveball ... and to do it and help the team out, it was the greatest feeling."
Newport, however, was not ready to have its season end and rallied to tie the game in the top of the sixth. Pierce singled to deep third, Tim McGuire reached on an infield error and, after Clark struck out Ryan Andrade on a curveball, Caleb Leys reached successfully on a fielder's choice to load the bases.
Owen Malone walked to force home one run, and an RBI fielder's choice by Pierce Clarke made it 5-3. Freitas, the No. 8 hitter, then laced a clean single to center that both Leys and Malone scored on, knotting things up at 5-5.
Clark reached his pitch count with two out in the seventh after McGuire lifted a deep fly ball to Tyler Petrosino in center. McIntyre came in to relieve him and threw four pitches before catcher Matt Ploszay — who hit the ball hard all four times at-bat but with nothing to show for it —gunned down Newport's John Mass (who had singled leading off the inning) trying to steal second.
Beverly/Salem jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Tyler Petrosino drew a one-out walk, took second when teammate Nick McIntyre was picked off second base (2-6-5), and scored on cleanup hitter Lee Pacheco's sharp single to left. In a close plate at the plate, Petrosino slid around Newport catcher Chris Bulk and got his hand on the plate before he was tagged.
Newport got the run back in the top of the second after loading the bases with one out, courtesy of two singles and a hit batsman. Freitas' infield grounder was mishandled, allowing Leys to scamper home.
"It's definitely still shocking that this happened. We came into the season hoping it'd happen, but for it to actually happen?" said Tyler Petrosino. "It's just amazing."
"This is what we worked for all year," added Clark. "We had our mindset on it. I'm glad it came true."
"Brayden pitches 6-plus innings to give us a chance to win, then hits that walkoff? You can't write it any better," summed up McIntyre.