BOSTON -- This time seven years ago, Hamilton's Michael Carter-Williams was thriving for the Philadelphia 76ers as a first-year lottery pick.
The talented guard out of Syracuse went on to earn NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2013-14, averaging 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals a game. He had star potential and was, at the time, considered one of the NBA's top young floor generals.
But after less than two full seasons, Carter-Williams was traded to Milwaukee. Two years later, he found himself in Chicago ... then Charlotte, then Houston. His minutes and overall production steadily declined, and in the middle of the 2018-19 campaign the Rockets waived him. It appeared the once-promising player would have to prove himself just to remain in the league.
But Carter-Williams worked his tail off as he waited for another opportunity, and when head coach Steve Clifford and the Orlando Magic came calling, he did everything he could to make sure they wouldn't regret the decision.
"I love it here," said Carter-Williams, who joined the Magic at the tail end of the 2018-19 season and has rightfully earned a steady role with the team ever since. "I love the organization, the team, the management ... they appreciate my game and gave me a chance when I got released, so it's been a great experience."
Finding his niche
Carter-Williams may never again reach the production he did as a rookie in Philadelphia, at least statistically speaking, but he's certainly proven his worth as a reliable two-way guard who can impact the game with energy and defense. Right now, he's playing his best basketball since his 2015-16 season in Milwaukee.
In 21 games Carter-Williams is averaging 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 26.7 minutes a night. He drew consecutive starts early in the season before missing 19 straight games with a sprained left foot, but has returned to his starting role for the past 14 contests, including Sunday against the Celtics.
During that recent stretch, the 29-year-old has had games of 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists; 14 points and four assists; 11 points, six rebounds, five assists; 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists; 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals; and 17 points, four rebounds, seven assists. He's played at least 25 minutes in all but two of those contests, surpassing the 30-minute mark on four occasions.
The Magic have suffered injuries to various players all season -- Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are out for the year with knee injuries while starters Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon and rookie Cole Anthony have all missed significant time -- which has certainly been a factor in Carter-Williams starting. But considering the way he's played of late, that doesn't matter.
"I definitely always have the same mindset: start with defense and the offense will come. That's always been my mentality when I go on the floor," said Carter-Williams.
While he's capable of stuffing the stat sheet, it's that work on the defensive end that's earned Carter-Williams recognition across the league. Clifford has said that he's one of the best perimeter defenders he's ever had the pleasure of coaching, while his teammates and opponents have regularly praised his ability to wreak havoc on that side of the court.
Even Carter-Williams admits that skill aside, that facet of his game is more heart and dedication than anything else.
"I think it obviously takes a great amount of effort," he said. "Just being smart; there's so many great guards in this league, but the key is just being patient and trying to make it as hard as possible for them. Just being consistent with the matchups and consistent in my coverage, mixing things up and giving guys different looks. But really it's just about competing every single possession."
Looking ahead
Following Sunday's 112-96 setback to the Celtics, a game in which Carter-Williams went for seven points, two rebounds, four assists and two blocks, Orlando sits at just 14-28 and is 14th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Still, they're within striking distance of the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls (18-22) and even the seventh-seeded Celtics (21-21). For a team that's made the playoffs in consecutive seasons leading up to 2021, the key right now is to get as healthy as possible and remain in the hunt coming down the stretch.
Perhaps their 121-113 upset victory over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets on Friday, which put an end to their eight-game losing streak, will help give the Magic some much-needed confidence moving forward.
"We're finally getting guys back and I think we were really missing some key components to our team," said Carter-Williams. "Just getting guys back to regular rotations will help us a lot to generate some more wins.
"We always want to compete in the playoffs and get to that second round. We've come up short two years in a row, getting bounced in the first round, so we obviously want to advance. But most importantly getting healthy is our main goal."
It's safe to say Carter-Williams has found a home in Orlando. The Magic will need every bit of his leadership and contagious energy as they attempt to climb the Eastern Conference standings.